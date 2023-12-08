IDF Strips Civilians and Displays Them on the Street and Next to a Pit

As the sociopaths continue to be faced with stiff resistance, they pull more skullduggery out of their bag of tricks. This one is also a psyops humiliation ritual for home consumption. It is also no doubt preparation for the hauling off of fighting age men to fates unknown. Since there are nearly a million young boys and non-elderly men in Gaza this “processing” will be rife with hellish abuse, torture, summary executions and war crimes.

Initially the sociopaths made a claim that these stripped in the cold Hamas fighters surrendered en masse during the fighting near Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In reality the photo was taken at Beit Lahia in north Gaza, and these unfortunate men are civilians that were dragged out of a school nearby where they were sheltering. Note all the open toed sandals in the street. Note the lack of wounds sustained in desperate combat.

The portly guy in the photo is a well known journalist.

The give away is the blue signage which comes from Ulayyan Farim Pharmacy in Beit Lahia. The pharmacy’s phone number is also written on the wall.

Israel’s Public Broadcasting Corporation admits this is a fishing expedition. It’s random men detained arbitrarily without charges, trial or legal counsel to “check IF some of them are Hamas terrorists. Sources on the ground said the IDF rounded up all the men in 2 UNRWA schools; Khalifa and New Halab, and forced women & children to flee.

Next loaded into a truck and hauled off hands bound.

This disturbing photo later shows the detainees bound, blind folded and lined up next to a pit. Not good optics.

The sociopaths are changing narrative because the “Hamas surrendered” didn’t go over well. Here Shlomo tries to justify this development. Since proving militia afflation will be extremely difficult these men will be detained indefinitely and likely executed. And if you are going to be hauled away-no matter what- it is added incentive for Gazan males to take up arms and stiffen resistance. Partisan resistance in a ruined large city will be one of the ages.