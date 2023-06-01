NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s Pants Were on Fire During 9/11: A Case Study in Lie Spotting

‘No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.’ — Abraham Lincoln (1809 – 1865)

In the course of our work on these pages, we’ve noted many instances in which Crime Syndicate operatives have gone off script. One of the weak points of the Syndicate is the tendency of its arrogant members to reveal clues to false flags, Gladio events or staged deceptions. It seems that there are prima donnas who can’t learn the script and thus sometimes ad lib the situation. Accordingly their stories don’t hold up to Trivium method scrutiny.

One such ad libber was Rudolph Giulani, who was mayor of New York City on 9/11. And he punted a doozy of a lie about it.

Giulani went on the air at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, with ABC News’ Peter Jennings and declared the following. It can be heard starting at 1:45 in the first video.

I went down to the scene and we set up headquarters at 75 Barclay Street, which was right there with the Police Commissioner, the Fire Commissioner, the Head of Emergency Management, and we were operating out of there when we were told that the World Trade Center was going to collapse. And it [the South Tower] did collapse before we could actually get out of the [Barclay Street] building, so we were trapped in the building for 10, 15 minutes, and finally found an exit and got out.

Once again, we have the Trivium Method, which begs the question of who. Who told you this, Mr. Guilani?

How Giuliani knew that WTC Buildings I and II were going to come down is a question that has not been asked publicly of Giuliani by the mainstream media or any other government body.

9/11: Rudy Giuliani Interview with Peter Jennings (ABC)

In Chapter 22 of the book “9/11 Contradictions,” author David Ray Griffin chronicles a number of key officials on the scene on 9/11 who stated that they had no idea there was any chance of the buildings collapsing.

This was even confirmed by the 9/11 Commission, which stated in its report that none of the fire chiefs present that day believed the complete collapse of either tower was possible. Even the report on the collapses by the National Institute of Standards and Technology – which supports the official story – states that the collapse was completely unexpected.

Giuliani’s account to the 9/11 Commission contradicts his Peter Jennings interview that morning. He did not tell the commission that he had been warned that the World Trade Center was going to collapse, and they apparently didn’t ask.

Furthermore, if Guilani had some inside scoop, why didn’t he warn the firefighters who were climbing the two towers to get people out? Because Giuliani wasn’t supposed to tell anyone. A total of 343 firefighters died that day along with 23 police officers that had not been warned of the buildings’ implosion.

WNBC TV reported that in May 2007, he was asked about the Jennings interview by a small group of people with a video camera. Guilani doubled down on cartoon physics and said it was more about when. Sabrina Rivero, after reminding Giuliani of his statement to Jennings that “no steel structure in history has ever collapsed due to a fire,” asked:

“How come people in the buildings weren’t notified? And who else knew about this? And how do you sleep at night?”

Giuliani replied:

“I didn’t know the towers were going to collapse.”

Luke Rudkowski then reminded Giuliani that he had indeed told Jennings that he had been notified in advance that the towers were going to collapse and added:

“Who told you the towers were going to collapse in advance, sir?”

Giuliani replied using more evasive shadow language:

I didn’t realize the towers would collapse. … Our understanding was that over a long period of time, the way other buildings collapsed, the towers could collapse, meaning over a 7, 8, 9, 10-hour period. No one that I know of had any idea they would implode. That was a complete surprise.

Giulani blows it out his ass: “Our understanding was that over a long period of time, the way other buildings collapsed, the towers could collapse.”

Once again who is the “our” in “our understanding”?

Again, a nonsensical cartoon world narrative from Giuliani given that large steel structured skyscrapers had never just collapsed from fire, even after 7 or after 10 hours. He implied that steel-framed high-rise buildings had previously collapsed.

In fact, Rivero’s statement, that “no steel structure in history has ever collapsed due to a fire,” is not controversial. Two months after 9/11, for example, New York Times reporter James Glanz wrote that “experts said no … modern, steel-reinforced high-rise, had ever collapsed because of an uncontrolled fire.”

Robert F. Shea, the acting administrator of FEMA’s Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, said:

“No one who viewed it that day, including myself, believed that those towers would fall,” and this view was confirmed by multiple firefighters and other experts.”

WeAreChange Confronts Giuliani on 9/11 Collapse Lies

In actuality, there were signs of a backstory or cover rumor making the rounds that day.

Deputy Assistant Chief Albert Turi reported that, at a time when they had no indication of any structural instability:

Steve Mosiello, Chief Ganci’s executive assistant, came over to the command post and he said we’re getting reports from OEM that the buildings are not structurally sound [after which] Pete [Ganci] said, “Well, who are we getting these reports from?” … Steve [Mosiello] brought an EMT person over to the command post … Chief Ganci questioned him, where are we getting these reports? And his answer was … “We’re not sure, OEM is just reporting this.”

Steven Mosiello’s statement shows that this “EMT person” was Emergency Medical Technician Richard Zarrillo, who said:

John [Perrugia] came to me and said you need to go find Chief Ganci and relay the following message: that the buildings have been compromised, we need to evacuate, they’re going to collapse. I said, okay.

After Zarrillo and Mosiello told Ganci that the buildings were going to collapse, Ganci said, “Who the fuck told you that?”

Mosiello told Ganci and others, “I was just at OEM. The message I was given was that the buildings are going to collapse; we need to get our people out.”

However, OEM was under Giuliani’s control. So although Giuliani said that he and others at 75 Barclay Street “were told” that the towers were going to collapse, it was his own people in his own office who were providing this warning. But how could people in the OEM have known that the towers were going to collapse given that the universal belief was that a total collapse of the towers would have been impossible?

Connecting More Dots on Rudy Giuliani

Rudy’s father, one Harold Giuliani, was a felon, according to author Wayne Barrett in his book “Rudy! An Investigative Biography of Rudolph Giuliani” (2000). Harold and an accomplice held up a milk deliverer in Manhattan on April 2, 1934. He was caught, and the courts convicted him of third-degree robbery.

The court-appointed psychiatrist reported that Harold was “a personality deviate of the aggressive, egocentric type…. pathological” with “haphazard associations.”

Rudy’s father served one year and four months at Sing Sing. After he was paroled, he married Helen D’Avanzo. Rudy, born in 1944, was their only child.

In 1948, Harold went to work for Helen’s brother, Leo D’Avanzo, as an enforcer for Leo’s loan-sharking, numbers and betting operations. Harold broke legs and beat people with a baseball bat, collecting large sums. The family crime business was based in Leo’s bar in Brooklyn and employed more than a dozen numbers runners.

There must have been something about Rudy that the kakistocracy liked. In 1983, he was a candidate to be U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Organized crime lawyer Roy Cohn put his law partner Tom Bolan onto the Screening Panel for the post, created by Cohn’s friend, Sen. Al D’Amato. D’Amato then sponsored and secured the job for Giuliani.

D’Amato later said that he made requests concerning cases involving mobsters as a personal favor for Roy Cohn, a friend who represented several mob figures.

Giuliani is widely credited for “taking down the New York Mafia.” However, as former Mafia boss Michael Franzese points out in a candid interview, the traditional Mafia was already in decline by the time Rudy came on the scene as the mop-up crew.

Winter Watch Takeaway: Prima donna Rudy Giulani went off script and flat out lied. Given his pedigree and role in the New York City cesspool, one has to wonder what goods the sistema holds on him.

Rudy Giuliani in Drag Smooching Donald Trump

9/11/21 Update: Rudy seems haunted by his ghosts – very Shakespearean.

Rudy rolled into the 9/11 dinner drunk out of his mind tonight. Here he is giving his Queen Elisabeth impression, and assuring the audience he was never with a young girl and Prince Andrew. pic.twitter.com/U40YSzS34X — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2021