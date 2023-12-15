Aleister Crowley 666: The Essence of Evil

Certainly anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices. If you do not use the intelligence with which God endowed your mind to resist believing impossibilities, you will not be able to use the sense of injustice which God planted in your heart to resist a command to do evil.― Voltaire
Aliester Crowley (1875-1947) epitomized the worst excesses of English elite aristocracy. He received inherited wealth worth about $20 million in current dollars and never worked a day in his life. He became one of the most self-absorbed, narcissistic, psychopathic people on the planet.
Crowley is said to have had a very high IQ and perverse curiosity that manifested itself in childhood, when he admittedly killed a cat to experiment on the nine-lives theory. Crowley described his Quaker parents as strict, hyper-religious and abusive. This is shades of Israel Keyes among others.
When they sent him away to boarding school for being a rebellious teen, he was introduced to the English elite tradition of buggery and sodomy. He was an extremely promiscuous bisexual and a sadist from the get go. Especially later in his satanic-occult life experimentation- sadism, sodomy, drugs and sex magick was all he was about.
He was widely traveled in his younger years and lived large. He risked life and limb as a mountain climber, spending time at high altitudes. Like many British elites, he immersed himself in secret societies and occultism. He never rubbed shoulders with “little people” but rather surrounded himself with like-minded upper class perverts, chosenites, and edgy types. One of them at one point was likely Pauline Pierce, the mother of Barbara Bush. It’s a big club and you ain’t in it.
He was heavy into opium, morphine and narcotics. While on his estate at Loch Ness, Scotland, he enjoyed terrorizing and creating difficulties for the local village people.
The idea behind his new age of Horus religion of Crowleyanity was expressed in his book “Liber 77” in which he said that “slaves shall serve.” Like his buddy Aldous Huxley, Crowley felt this was best accomplished by getting rid of morality, the use of terror and pulling the wool over people’s eyes- aka black magic.
Satanic elites felt that morality and the concept of right and wrong were used by weaker people as an effective defense. In fact, an inversion of good and evil could be used to set up a predatory system of enslavement. The advantage gained over the good but weaker people is their belief and misplaced trust in the bogus Hanlon’s Razor: “Do not attribute to malice what can explained by stupidity.” Nonsense. Good-but-weaker willed people simply can’t comprehend that satanist-influenced predators are running amok, because they don’t think on a predatory level or fully understand and detect evil.
Additionally and similar to Anton Lavey, Crowley pushed the notion of shaping reality through alchemy. Alchemy is taking opposites and flipping them, also known as lying and conjuring — a practice we reveal and expose non-stop on these pages. Crowley would get a hold of people open to suggestion and, in the manner of a cult leader, would get them to drink animal blood; cut themselves with a razor in so-called “rituals”; submit to being sodomized, and, in one case in Sicily in 1922, to die. This stunt is described starting at minute 1:42:30 in the video documentary below.
Crowley predicted — and one could argue that he is right — that one day, “the world would bask in the sunset of Crowleyanity.”
He has had influence on numerous modern icons and personalities, ranging from Timothy Leary to L. Ron Hubbard and Aldus Huxley. Crowley was a 33-degree Freemason and borrowed liberally from that society.
I submit that the behaviors, personalities and cast of characters described in the following documentary are part and parcel of elite satanic Britain (and elsewhere) to this day and explains a lot about the Crime Syndicate’s role in the world. The voice and manner of Crowley, rendered by Thomas Bewley, deserves a theatrical award.
A good example of in-your-face Crowleyian black-magic conjuring and pulling the wool over people’s eyes was seen at the staged deception Toronto “van-nado” attack. The corrupt media put forth two photos (below) of the perp. The one from the Toronto Sun shows the chrome dome “Alek Minassian” being arrested. Then, NBC “news” shows a sketch of him in court the next morning with a full head of hair. The idea of this deliberate nothing-to-see-here, move-along enslavement spell is to get you to deny your lyin’ eyes, and do it often.
Notes on Critical and Magical Thinking
The following exchange with wags on Reddit illustrates that stark evidence is a moving goal post for some. After being shown the image sketch of Minassin in court the next morning, “exHeavyHippie” argues there’s two days in between the two images as though one or two days even mattered for baldness. He then moves the goal-post distraction to the face, not the bald head. He then claims to be an “expert” on shaving, as if most of the males reading don’t shave or have a lifetime reference point. He asks if a courtroom artist can even sketch a bald head. Huh?
The commenter duo is point-blank telling you to accept bizarre black magical interpretations. This is a prime example of Crowleyanity. When you encounter this as often as I do, you come to recognize the Crowleyian sense of projected but inverted superiority.
I am glad I was universally banned at Reddit, and no longer participate in these conversations. You will notice my handle clovize has been completely scrubbed of articles and comments – but not exHeavyHippie. This happened far too often to be random or coincidence. At this stage r/conspiracy has been rendered nearly worthless, and what’s left will likely be quarantined. I keep Winter Watch comments Crowleyanity dark occult free as much as possible. They now seem to avoid coming here, although we could always be swarmed at some point.
“Zombie Dave” then nicely dispenses with this mental gaming. Both his sarcastic handle and his back-handed compliment is a fairly effective tactic against inverted, satanic conjuring.
[–]exHeavyHippie -1 points
[–]exHeavyHippie 5 points
[–]zombie_dave1 point
“As someone who shaved somewhat daily for years I assure you two days of growth on a clean shaved head is significant.”
You’re trying, and that’s the main thing. Just curious but are there bonuses for creativity?
We aren’t in Kansas any more. Indeed, in his 1904 “Book of the Laws” are some passages that are most chilling. “And my number is 9 by the foals. My number is 11, as all their numbers, who are of us.” Coinkydink, nothing to see here, move along?
In the last video below, William Ramsey and Tim Kelly discuss the “Children of the Beast” impact of Crowley on modernity.
It’s insane how much influence he’s had, especially with the so called counter culture. “Free love”, sexual “liberation” and the flower power generation have much darker origins than meets the eye.
On a separate topic, Russ do you have a page where you compile the rotating featured YouTube videos that are embedded on each page? There’s a lot of good material there but they don’t seem to be on the Videos page.
No, if you see something you like save to your YT account like page. About half the YT videos I liked are now scrubbed however.
Crowley has had unfettered and in fact amplified influence because he’s a cultural psyop, much like the 1960s hippie drug bullshit, which Crowley is connected to via the usual suspects in the intelligence services; the deviant, homo, Luciferian soft handed lot of ‘em… Do what thy will, eh? What if my will is to unseat the government? I’d bet that Crowleyean platitude would be outlawed immediately, if only some idiot rebel without a cause pajama person was both intelligent and stupid enough to take it to it’s logical fruition, which is destruction… of course that’s the point of it, and the reason for it-Crowley’s b.s. can’t permanently catch on- it simply doesn’t pass the logic test for anyone who’s actually trying to figure things out.
amen to that.
A few prescient YTs are still up. One of my favourites is Superman II. The Kryptonians are in power and ‘externalise their hierarchy’ in the President’s surrender of the planet to Zod. Now that a certain cognate is forbidden to Aunty Sembite , the ‘kneel before Zod’ will have to do. ‘Kneel before Zod!’ now in the 21st century we get it.
Crowley stole the Golden Dawn’s materials and made them public while focusing on and emphasizing decadent black magic. This did tremendous damage to the credibility of western esotericism and overshadowed Golden Dawn originators like Israel Regardie and Dion Fortune who were more interested in white and grey magic, while avoiding black magic at all costs.
https://hermetic.com/gdlibrary/gd-faq
Basically Crowley poisoned the well…
I was interested in watching the video about Crowley but gave up after a few minutes. The f–king demonic music made it next to impossible to understand the dialogue.
Why do moronic cretins think that by putting backing music to a video, makes it more interesting?
Forget about Crowley!
Nothing truly is ever as it seems. Crowley was to some extent a fraud. He wasn’t actually an aristocrat, he was the son of a wealthy Manchester brewer. A big deal in class conscience England, certainly then. Of course, large sums of money tends to smooth out the biggest bumps, ey what??!
I’d suggest Crowley was more charlatan than magician, but who knows?
Here Crowley is just one of the devils:
https://rumble.com/vhgzmp-insider-exposes-freemasonry-as-worlds-oldest-religion-and-luciferian-plans-.html
More on the author of the video “insider exposes freemasonry” which I posted earlier:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=altyian+childs&t=brave&ia=web
Examining some of them:
https://liftingthewool.wordpress.com/2021/05/05/altiyan-childs/
The above seems to have the names of most or all of the individuals in video.
https://biblescienceforum.com/2021/05/24/x-factor-winner-altiyan-childs-exposes-freemasonary/
This one adds the Noahide Laws which have been signed by every president since sometime in the 1970s.
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/05/altiyan-childs-humanity-is-held-hostage.html
David Icke and Alex Jones are controlled opposition – according to this, and the very video I watched. But the photo purporting to show them shaking hands has two problems for me: 1. The other guy doesn’t look like Icke. 2. The handshake is not clear enough to judge whether it’s masonic.
Unless each individual displays some masonic gesture or symbol, anyone can counter that the video is a hodgepodge. I had the same quandary when reading the list above at the liftingthewool.wordpress.com
The only reason for beating the bush is : whom does one listen without wasting time?!
I have read, or heard, a statement to the effect that if any “alternative source” is not bringing the jews in the forefront as guilty, then they are controlled opposition! Maybe it was on this channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kDHBE5vylTdI/
My position is that no matter what I read, I don’t subscribe to it unless I have personal deduction or facts independently of the material just encountered.
Any opinion out there?!
When people or institutions lie, they are not worthy of consideration. Practice makes perfect but that is a good place to start.
Was Aleister Crowley a Secret Agent?
“The Wickedest Man in the World” and his shadowy role in British intelligence.
17July 2008
Richard Spence
Occultist, poet, painter, novelist, mountaineer, chess master, prophet of the New Aeon, drug addict, alleged traitor: such is a brief CV for Aleister Crowley, who dubbed himself the Great Beast 666. However, there is another accomplishment that needs to be added to this list, a side long obscured by the powers that be and by the man himself- Aleister Crowley, spy.
In his 1929 book Confessions and elsewhere, Crowley made vague references to his intelligence work, notably his 1914-19 mission in the U.S.A. There, he claimed, his public role as anti-British propagandist masked secret service on behalf of His Majesty. Such protestations were mostly dismissed as face-saving fantasies, but they really were the bare tip of the iceberg of the secret life of the “Wickedest Man in the World”.
Back in 1999, I was busy working on a book dealing with the so-called Ace-of-Spies, Sidney Reilly. Crowley and Reilly were hanging around New York at the same time, so I was curious about a connection. I discovered a small file on Crowley long-forgotten in the WWI-era files of the U.S. Army’s Military Intelligence Division. What leapt out was the conclusion that Crowley “was an employee of the British Government on official business of which the British Consul, New York City, has full cognizance,” and that “the British Government was fully aware of the fact that Crowley was connected with…German propaganda and had received money for writing anti-British articles.” So, the Beast had been telling the truth, or a least a little of it.
This initial discovery was the basis for a subsequent article which acquired a weird life of its own as it circulated across the internet and God knows where else. This led to further information and suggestions, the main one being that I should dig deeper into Crowley’s espionage career. Reluctantly at first, but with growing enthusiasm as the pieces of the puzzle fell into place, I assembled the story of Crowley’s connection to the intelligence world and its denizens, including the likes of Everard Feilding, Maxwell Knight and Ian Fleming. The story goes back to his Victorian dalliance with the Order of the Golden Dawn, through his twilight years during WWII, and is revealed in my recently-published book Secret Agent 666: Aleister Crowley, British Intelligence and the Occult.
The story remains in places teasingly hazy and speculative. At least part of the blame rests with the agencies whose files might have provided definitive answers, or at least more perspective, on nagging questions – MI5 and MI6. The latter, as usual, refused to either confirm of deny that they had any info on the Beast, though they did conjure up a list of press references that one might logically infer came from just such a dossier. MI5 at first denied knowing anything about the notorious Mr. Crowley. When confronted with the undeniable fact (discovered elsewhere) that their records had once held at least two files on Crowley, they acknowledged their error but insisted that the files had long ago been destroyed, “we think.” Perhaps they had conveniently forgotten what was never supposed to be remembered.
Alchemy isn’t changing things into their opposite. Alchemy is changing a things essence.