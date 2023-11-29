The Sick and Twisted Culture of Disney and ABC

Winter Watch addressed Disney’s sinister impact on culture in posts that examined its Shutterbug surveillance psyop on children and “Return to Oz” as a misanthropic mind control scheme.

Disney Media Networks conglomerate — which includes Disney entertainment and ABC television — is ground zero for the freakdom wing of the New Underworld Order (NUO).

ABC TV programming is seeing large viewer declines with red turning up everywhere even with more popular shows.

Disney’s monopoly in entertainment and news is unprecedented as shown below. Some of Disney’s brands like ESPN have been hurt by their involvement in woke moronism and identity issues.

Management is rife with sub-zeros, and the question is will the Leviathan survive it’s fools.

Marvel has engaged in a particularly in your face blatant form of wokeness.

Marvel’s house of cards is indeed crumbling as following bombs at the box office with Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, it’s further learned the Disney Plus subscriptions haven’t met expectations, which has seen the company stock drop.

Regarding the number of Disney Plus subscriptions, Deadline reports analysts were expecting 126 million Disney Plus subscribers, but as part of its fourth-quarter (July to October) investor report, Disney Plus reached only 118.1 million global subscribers and that it had a sharp decline in growth during the fiscal fourth quarter.

This week Cosmic Book News (a good source for self inflicted woke impacts) reports another Disney woke bomb:

“It’s learned that Wonder Woman 1984 is even a bigger disaster than thought as it is reported half of the WW84 viewers on HBO Max ended up unsubscribing from the streaming service within six months.

The info comes via The Wrap from measurement company Antenna, where it’s said about half of the people who signed up for HBO Max in the days following the release of Wonder Woman were gone within six months and also that more than a third of them were gone within one month. The news isn’t that surprising as Wonder Woman 1984 was simply awful with its woke content and message.

Disney’s (DIS) stonk has been poor performing since last year. These are tells on their success in pushing the woke moron culture.

Project Veritas released a recording of ABC anchor Amy Robach’s hot mic on how that network spiked and killed the Jeffrey Epstein story. She specifically mentions the “palace” (British Royals) as being behind the killing of the story.

Question: Who, precisely, in the Disney-ABC complex made the decision to kill it? We want names. Come out from underneath your slimy rocks.

Incidentally, hat tip to “60 Minutes Australia” for running a rare expose on the Epstein ring (see the second video below). (Note: In the U.S., “60 Minutes” airs on CBS. In Australia, it airs on Nine Network, which is obviously more brave and forthcoming than its American counterpart.)

Disney Culture? Read ’em and Weep

Winter Watch is due for a whole standalone post on founder Walt Disney.

Disney Chairman Richard Cook took trips on Epstein’s jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” which scuttled guests to Epstein’s pedo-island paradise. Then he was appointed to chairman.

Increasingly, Disney has been using their cartoons and shows to sexualize young children. Indeed, Disney Pixar’s John Lasseter took leave amid harassment scandals.

Recently, unsealed Epstein documents revealed that victim Virginia Roberts-Giuffre had named, among others, Sen. George Mitchell (D-Maine) as one of her rapists. Mitchell served as chairman of Walt Disney Company from March 2004 until January 2007.

Director of music publishing at Disney, Jon Heely, was arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and is accused of abusing two underage girls.

Disney V.P. Michael Laney was convicted of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl. He was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

A former Disney Channel star is taking action against the network. He says he suffered years of abuse. Ricky Garcia of Disney’s “Best Friends Whenever” filed a complaint against talent manager Joby Harte of Hot Rock Media, alleging Harte raped him throughout his adolescence. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles and obtained by USA Today, Garcia’s attorneys allege years of sexual abuse by Harte, beginning when Garcia was 12. The lawsuit names Harte, four entertainment companies and four other individuals.

Jordan Pruitt, a former Disney star and contestant on “The Voice” has filed a lawsuit accusing her former manager, Keith Thomas, of sexually abusing her when she was just 14. Pruitt also named her former record label, Hollywood Records, as well as its parent company, Walt Disney Co., in her court filing, alleging that the entities failed to prevent the abuse she says she endured, Variety reported.

The suit claims Hollywood Records and Disney knew or should have been aware that Thomas was a sexual abuser, and alleges that Pruitt was obligated to work with Thomas while he served as her mentor and producer. The suit also claims Thomas was permitted to be unsupervised while he worked with Pruitt, even though she was underage.

Furthermore, multiple pedophile rings involving Disney have been uncovered through the years, involving dozens of Disney employees ranging in positions from ticket sales to night-shift managers.

At least 35 Disney employees in and around Florida have been arrested and accused of sex crimes involving children since 2006, CNN reports as part of a six-month investigation. So far, 32 of those cases have resulted in convictions.

“Wherever you find children, you’ll find sexual predators that want to be there,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a report that reveals an urgent problem plaguing America’s theme parks.

Numerous employees — from those who work on the animations, to costumed characters — have been arrested on child molestation charges. Actual Orange County Sheriff’s reports are included in the book.

Moreover, according to official sources connected with Florida law enforcement, the Disney corporation refuses to address the problem responsibly.

Peter Schweizer states:

When the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, [the] F.B.I., and other law enforcement officers set up a Task Force to train security personnel, [to] run undercover sting operations and share intelligence on pedophiles, every theme park in Florida signed up. … except Disney.

A Disney cruise line host was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

A custodian at Florida’s Walt Disney World has been charged with possessing child pornography — and believes it’s his constitutional right to look at graphic photos and videos of kids online, authorities said.

A week-long operation to bust online predators looking to have sex with children in Florida culminated in the arrests of 22 people, including three Disney World employees, authorities announced over the summer.

Three more Disney employees including a nurse were busted in 2021.

And two former Disney employees have reportedly been arrested in a Florida child pornography sting.

Former Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been charged with six felony counts after authorities said he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Former Disney star Kyle Massey is being sued by a 13-year-old girl who claims he sent her sexually explicit photos and a video that allegedly included shots of his erect penis. The girl claims in the lawsuit she and her mom met the “That’s So Raven” star at Universal City back in 2009 when she was just 4 years old. She says Massey maintained contact with her and held himself out as a father figure. The girl says she had long been interested in pursuing an entertainment career and hoped Kyle would help.