Jamie Dimon Has Been Chatting Privately With New Friend Nikki Haley

Daily Beast | November 15, 2023

Nikki Haley and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon are allegedly holding private conversations about the economy according to a top banking executive on Tuesday. The executive told Axios that Dimon admires Haley’s grasp of the economy and her stated belief that business and government should work in tandem. He also reportedly believes Haley can bring the country together. Haley has been performing well in debates and some believe she could be a good GOP presidential contender against Biden if she gets past Trump for the nomination.

