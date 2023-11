November 15, 2023

BREAKING: STATEMENT FROM DIRECTOR GENEAL OF HOSPITALS ON GAZA STRIP

Muhammad Zaqout:

“The Israeli occupation army stormed Al-Shifa Hospital and entered the “basement” of the hospital and did not find anything.

He is now going up to all the floors, confirming that the… pic.twitter.com/0AazdCTnMc

— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) November 15, 2023