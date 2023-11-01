October 31, 2023
Israel maniacal plans to drive Gazans into the Sinai desert – video is must watch.
— El Errante (@elerrantenomad) October 30, 2023
YOUTUBE: I was right.
Paul Joseph Watson
1.93M subscribers
Israeli intelligence document reveals that 2.5 million Palestinians will be moved into Egypt and then sent to EUROPE and CANADA.
Can anyone post a translation of the document in English