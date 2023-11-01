News Ticker

2 Comments on Israel’s Assisted Suicide

  1. YOUTUBE: I was right.
    Paul Joseph Watson
    1.93M subscribers

    Israeli intelligence document reveals that 2.5 million Palestinians will be moved into Egypt and then sent to EUROPE and CANADA.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: