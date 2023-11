October 30, 2023

Dror Eydar, the former Israeli ambassador to Italy from 2019 to 2022, made an appearance on Stasera Italia on Wednesday and said that Israelis are not interested in “rational Palestinian talks” and that instead there is only one purpose, which is to “destroy Gaza.” He also added that after 7 October, every person in the world who threatens or kills a Jew “has to die.”