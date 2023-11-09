Battle of Gaza Stalling

IDF combat engineering forces reportedly have destroyed around 130 tunnel shafts. This is occurring in what is now the rear areas out of the combat line. This effort seems to suggest the IDF is concerned about Hamas popping up and ambushing in their rear or supply lines.

Israeli forces from the 460th Brigade Combat Team conduct tunnel clearing and destruction operations in the Northern Gaza Strip

After 10 hours of combat, IDF forces take over a Hamas stronghold in Jabaliya, in the northern part of Gaza. Here we see Merkavas in place off the beaches and in more urban terrain and with infantry cover.

After 10 hours of combat, IDF forces take over a Hamas stronghold in Jabaliya, in the northern part of Gaza. Here we see Merkavas in place off the beaches and in more urban terrain and with infantry cover.

Jabaliya is shown on the map. As the IDF was pushing toward Jabalia, Hamas conducted hit and run attacks to the north along their flanks. From a strategic point of view Jabalia is a logical objective as it slices another section off and pushes the combat line closer to Gaza City. We should expect die hard combat from Hamas at this stage.

Is this working? The front on the maps we’ve been using looks static from last weekend without much change, although it does seem the IDF is attempting cautious small force recons, see footage below. The IDF has widened it’s southern sector but to the south not towards urban Gaza City.

The most revealing footage is still coming from Hamas. It shows street fighting literally out of Old Dodge City but with their standard weapon al-Yassim. This is well illustrated in this clip.

The most revealing footage is still coming from Hamas. It shows street fighting literally out of Old Dodge City but with their standard weapon al-Yassim. This is well illustrated in this clip.



The IDF is sending individual tanks and Hamas responds with small squad action. Lots of popping from around building corners. Hamas is often right up on the streets in what appears to be a ghost town with no civilians at this point. Drones can constantly be heard overhead. This one showcases their use of drones for spotting and firing.

Notice the Hamas fighters are wearing standard street clothes. I would theorize that a month of brutal siege and cowardly bombing has swelled the resistance with local civilians with no prior Hamas affiliation. There is a young demographic to draw on, and they look quite brave, fit and agile, and probably have been trained lately. They are likely led at the squad level by veterans. Thus rather than melting away, the resistance has swelled.

I have geolocated the first scene of Al-Qassam's video showing the gathering of IOF tanks, right outside the Al-Shati Camp, ultimately also at the beginning of urban structures. IOF forces have been stuck behind the gates of Al-Shati for more than 4 days now

US strikes weapons depot in Syria linked to Iran. But there doesn’t appear to be ramifications other than contained responses. Given the lack of intervention by potential axis of resistance allies, the days of Hamas in Gaza City – after a good fight – are numbered. Accordingly the morale of fat and pampered Israel is still good.

US strikes weapons depot in Syria linked to Iran. But there doesn't appear to be ramifications other than contained responses. Given the lack of intervention by potential axis of resistance allies, the days of Hamas in Gaza City – after a good fight – are numbered. Accordingly the morale of fat and pampered Israel is still good.

The condition of the Gazans is so dire that once the deal with bankrupt Egypt is made the Rafah crossing will be opened and food, medicine and water made available in the Sinai desert. Northern Gaza has been cleared out of civilians, and the population corralled in the south. The good will of the US and Israel is damaged irreparably but the ethnic cleansing will be completed. Whether this first morphs to full blown genocide due to epidemics and starvation remains to be seen, but that looks close at hand.

“Israel is asking Palestinians to gather in what it calls a ‘humanitarian zone’ in al-Mawasi, a stretch of beach with little infrastructure… the area is too small and too barren to accommodate Israel’s demand to set up camps for tens of thousands.” https://t.co/JEb0tdYDBP — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) November 9, 2023

Then once gathered more to south Gaza in areas deemed safe, the Israeli engage in more cowardly bombing.

Then once gathered more to south Gaza in areas deemed safe, the Israeli engage in more cowardly bombing.





Good summary of main statements from Israeli officials on Gaza

I am looking for open sources to determine the truth of the combat. I have listened in on several Twitter space “expert” urban warfare conversations and there is little meat there. It is mostly a rehash of various propaganda talking points and pilpuling over justifying war crimes. Other than low hanging fruit there isn’t much combat footage either.