A significant new study reveals that almost seven in ten American soldiers are dealing with overweight or obesity, raising concerns about its impact on U.S. national security.
Fat canolas, rather. Lard is healthy (how healthy varies of course depending on production methods, extra virgin coconut oil is a safer alternative) and actually helps you manage your weight by increasing metabolism. The demonization of lard is precisely because it’s healthy. The claimed “healthy” modern alternatives, like ca canola oil, sunflower oil and corn oil, are the fattening oils due to them decreasing metabolism and clumping in the abdomen. And that’s just a few of the ill health effects.
The reason so many Americans are “lards” is due to the fattening and deadly combination of metabolism lowering “vegetable” oils, high sugar (or worse, high fructose corn syrup) consumption and stationary lifestyles.
The population of the U.S. is probably about the same. Lots of people are recreational eaters.