October 8, 2023
Wash, rinse, repeat.
Another insider from the Israel Army who doubts what happened.
— marc friedrich (@marcfriedrich7) October 8, 2023
October 8, 2023
Wash, rinse, repeat.
Another insider from the Israel Army who doubts what happened.
— marc friedrich (@marcfriedrich7) October 8, 2023
Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Have they rolled out the Israeli government’s version of the “Patriot Act” yet; it was after all probably written months ago.
“There will come a day when all the lies will collapse under their own weight, and the truth will triumph again. The Jew is immunized against all dangers: one may call him a scoundrel, parasite, swindler, profiteer, it all runs off him like water off a raincoat. But call him a Jew and you will be astonished at how he recoils, how injured he is, how he suddenly shrinks back: “I’ve been found out.”Joseph Goebbels
“It is in the JEWISH INTEREST, it is in humanities interest that whites experience a genocide. Until white children are burned alive, white women raped, mutilated, murdered and all white men who have not been slaughtered watch powerlessly as their people are terrorized; only then will mankind be on a more equal footing, ready to discuss white privilege. – AND THE APPARENT CHIP ON THE SHOULDER THAT MINORITIES HAVE.”Ishmael Levitts (caps mine)“The key to solving the social problems of our age is to abolish the white race” Dr. Noel Ignatiev
Nearly 500 foreign nationals from over 80 different nations had been killed in the World Trade Center. A large number of Israelis had worked in the buildings and so a proportionately large number of Israelis could be expected to have died there. To give the impression that this was the case, President Bush, primed by his Jewish minders, announced soon after the tragedy that 130 Israelis had died in the towers. To his subsequent embarrassment, 129 of these Israelis were found to be alive and well. The number of Israelis who died in the Twin Towers turned out to be ridiculously small, in defiance of the law of averages —only one man! And he was a chance visitor who happened to be passing by. It appears that hundreds of Israelis who ordinarily worked in the buildings, or had business there every day, had either been forewarned to stay away, or, by sheer good luck, had been kept away by mysterious forces. In total, three Israelis died in the 9-11 attack: two on the ‘hijacked’ planes and one in the Twin Towers, a casual visitor. The rest had been warned to stay away by the Odigo messaging service.
Coincidentally, Odigo had a branch office only two blocks away from the World Trade Center. Even more coincidentally, Odigo’s headquarters were located in Herzliya, Israel, a town just north of Tel Aviv where — wonder of wonders! — Mossad is also headquartered.
ALEX DIAMANDIS (Odigo’s vice president, admitting Israeli foreknowledge) :The messages said something big was going to happen in a certain amount of time, and it did — almost to the minute!
DR ALAN SABROSKY (former director of studies at the US Army War College): What we need to stand up and say is that not only did they, the Israelis, attack the USS Liberty – they did 9/11 also. They did it! I have had long conversations over the past two weeks with contacts at the Army War College, at the Headquarters Marine Corps, and I have made it absolutely clear in both cases that it is 100 percent certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation. Period. The Zionists are playing this as an all-or-nothing exercise. Because if they lose this one, if the American people ever realize what really happened,they’re done!
https://www.darkmoon.me/2014/11-shocking-truth-laid-bare/
John 8:44
You are from your father the Devil, and you wish to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer when he began, and he did not stand fast in the truth, because truth is not in him. When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his own disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie.