Israel Ratchets up it’s Destruction of Gaza

Entering Day 4 the fate of the 2.3 million folks living in Gaza City looks stark and grim. There have been 1000 targets bombed so far and whole neighborhoods leveled. As of this writing the UN reports 187,000 people displaced.

Bibi Netanyahu (BN) has stated that “this is just the beginning” and that all locations that can be connected to Hamas will be ruined. Echoing his belief in collective punishment BN called Gaza an “evil city” and promised an island of ruin. Additionally all supplies, electricity, food and water has been cut off.

The specter of a ground attack into Gaza is in play as hundreds of tanks and several hundred thousand troops are in position. It is problematic just how successful this will be in urban warfare with the Palestinians bunkered and in tunnels. Hamas has 40,000 fighters in Gaza. Hezbollah in the north has thousands of drones and 40,000 rockets.

Use of bunker buster bombs

BN further advised occupants to leave. Leave to where is the question. The most likely escape from Gaza is the Egyptian border which at the moment is closed. As the destruction of Gaza accelerates the refugees will pile up at the border. Israel has threatened to bomb humanitarian aid coming in through the Egyptian border to Gaza.

Egypt itself is in very poor financial condition to deal with several million refugees. Curiously Egypt was downgraded to junk in the days before the crisis. No doubt many of these Palestinian refugees will make their way to Europe and the US. An additional wildcard is Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Oct 5 (Reuters) – Moody’s on Thursday downgraded Egypt’s credit rating by a notch to ‘Caa1’ from ‘B3’, citing the country’s worsening debt affordability.

Egypt has been facing an economic crisis with record inflation and a chronic foreign currency shortage, and a borrowing spree over the last eight years has made external debt repayments increasingly onerous.

Similar to the 9/11 and Pearl Harbor narratives the Hamas penetration into Israel has been characterized as an “intelligence failure.” Nothing succeeds like failure apparently. 9/11 was an ‘intelligence failure’ that allowed the Patriot Act to be voted in – without resistance or outcry and then for expansion of war in the Middle East. Pearl Harbor was an “intelligence failure” that put an end to US isolationist sentiment and allowed entrance into WWII.

Gaza is a densely populated narrow piece of land with an area of 365 square km. It was believed that it was bugged and monitored far and wide by the Israeli army and intelligence services. During the attack inexplicably this was not the case. Presumably, Hamas developed a system for coordination and communication that excluded electronic contacts, and somehow the Palestinians managed to hide everything from Israeli intelligence.

Shortly before the attack on checkpoints and cities on October 7, Hamas deployed MLRS, ground forces, noisy paragliders and other equipment to positions. This deployment allegedly went unnoticed by the Israelis.

Next the electronic systems at the border, which Israel had invested billions of dollars in equipping, were rendered useless. Numerous cameras and sensors also did not detect and stop the Hamas attack. Oddly Israeli combat patrols, were not present. Hamas drones were able to easily hit automatic machine guns and sensor towers, and Hamas assault teams calmly blew up the fence and crossed the border.

People keep asking how the Palestinians pulled it off, here’s how: The Israelis are imbeciles. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/mX8CRVTLnF — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) October 8, 2023

Hamas did not bypass IDF fortifications and bases. They aggressively stormed both checkpoints and bases where armored vehicles were located. It is still unclear where the sentries, security guards on duty and cover forces were located at that time.

All communities near the fence, especially when it comes to a region like the Gaza Strip, must have plans in place in the event of an escalation of conflict. However, no organized warning or evacuation was carried out. Local security forces turned out to be so few in number and poorly armed that they were quickly eliminated by Hamas.

Paragliders with armed Hamas flew in unimpeded. The IDF does have 40 mm AA autocannons. But those wouldn’t even be needed as the flyers could be brought down with small arms fire. This whole scene is absurd on it’s face.

Until approximately noon on October 7, the Israeli government showed virtually no response to the fighting. Only at 14-15 hours did the security forces begin to gather reservists and organize retaliatory raids.

The most significant atrocity occurs at a Peace rave concert at 8 am on Saturday morning. Hosting a music festival 2 km outside the biggest open air prison in the world – have to give it to the organizers; what a venue. This was attacked by the aforementioned paragliders.

Highway of death. This is the site of the outdoor music festival that Hamas attacked and butchered scores of civilians in Israel. pic.twitter.com/BSTk4KZpgZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 8, 2023