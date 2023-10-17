Iran and Hezbollah Ready for War

October 16, 2023
🚨BREAKING – Iranian Foreign Minister:
“The possibility of preventive action by the axis of resistance is expected in the coming hours”.
In the next 24 hours the residents of Gaza including women, children, the sick remain completely without water due to the Israeli blockade… pic.twitter.com/bFM5GFfnSk
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 16, 2023
Israel is in prayer mode for something to bail them out of their neurotic hubris and narcissism.
— Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) October 16, 2023
Where does Iran get all those missiles? You’d think Russia hadn’t any to spare
The stage is set and every action will be orchestrated by the #Globalists. If they aim for WWIII then that’s exactly what will happen. They have weekended and demoralized Western nations and it’s time for the killing blow to 6uild 6ack 6etter in the #GreatRest.
It could be that they’re setting Israel up to be destroyed. If they want to reestablish Ukraine (formerly Khazaria, established as Ukraine by German Freemasons after WW1) as their homeland Israel’s population would need to be moved there and Arab/Persian war against Israel would be an effective way to get them to move. Another thing that leads me to believe this to be the case is that Israel is being so brazen, stating that the rules of war do not apply and that soldiers won’t be persecuted for any crimes. This along with the blatant attacks on civilian targets make it seem like they are trying to stoke hate and anger against Israel. The fact that “liberal” media is turning against Israel and also that the algorithms of the social (control) media seemingly isn’t suppressing information on the Israeli genocide also points to this.
The whole thing is kind of like when they had their Ukrainian puppet government blatantly harass and attack Russians for years to build support among Russians for their Russian puppet government’s war against Ukraine. A war that is clearing out millions of Ukrainians making room for millions of Jews.
The Jewish elites have no actual ties to Israel. They are impostors who have usurped the identity of Hebrews and Semites but actually they are (according to genetic studies) a Turkic people with origins in Pheonecia. They likely don’t care one bit for Israel nor Israelis and rather justused Israel as a stop-gap solution until they could reclaim Khazaria. They probably also realize that Israel won’t last very long anyway in a region that (rightfully) hates it and would benefit from controlling its destruction rather than wait for it to happen (more) outside their control.
It seems to be heading in this direction as (the globalist puppet state of) Iran and Hezbollah (Islamism is a globalist construct first established by British secret service in Saudi Arabia as Wahabism and I don’t believe anyone but the globalists could have pulled of a successful “Islamic revolution”) are now threatening military action.