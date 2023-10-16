Historic and Factual Basis of North Korea’s Hatred of America

Editor’s Note: Neocon goon and warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham was given the pulpit (good link) by the Lugenpresse at CNN in March 2018 to declare that a war with North Korea “is worth it.”

When one knows the hidden history about the massive targeting of North Korean civilians with so-called strategic bombing, it’s easier to understand the hate from that country and see that it’s not manufactured. It’s rooted in a fact-based narrative. By the time the Korean War ended on July 27, 1953, B-29s alone had flown over 21,000 sorties, dropping nearly 600,000 tons of bombs. Fighter aircraft flew thousands of additional sorties over North Korea.

After China entered the war in late 1950, the United States switched to targeting civilians in much the same manner as conducted over Germany and Japan during WWII. Gen. Douglas MacArthur designated cities and villages in North Korea as “main bombing targets” and permitted the use of incendiary bombs.

The bombing of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, was conducted as part of a sustained U.S. Air Force aerial bombardment campaign. By the time of the armistice, 75 percent of Pyongyang was destroyed as part of a broader U.S. bombing effort (good link) throughout the country. It cost the lives of nearly 3 million North Koreans (mostly civilians) by the time the war ended.

The campaign was conducted by the blood thirsty Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay, head of the Strategic Air Command, who also has the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Japanese and German civilians on his hands from WWII.

LeMay bragged, “Over a period of three years or so, we killed off — what — 20 percent of the population during the Korean War.”

Dean Rusk, a supporter of the war and later secretary of state, said the United States bombed “everything that moved in North Korea, every brick standing on top of another.”

After running low on urban targets, U.S. bombers destroyed hydroelectric and irrigation dams in the latter stages of the war, flooding farmland and destroying crops.

This means that virtually every person living in North Korea today has siblings, parents, grandparents or great grandparents who perished in this total war. It’s a real stretch to gaslight Koreans as “crazy” or “irrational” given this reality. It’s also the height of ignorance to not understand North Korea’s need for powerful retaliatory weapons. Most certainly nations like Iran have a high awareness of these histories.

In particular, listen to professor Bruce Cummings discuss the ineffectiveness of murderous strategic bombing both in Korea and Germany (at minute 00:06:30 in the video below). In fact, it hardened morale and stiffened resistance, resulting in a “last-stand” mentality that extends to this day.

VIDEO: "Korean War – PART 22, Bombing of North Korea, 6.25"

As with today, western war reporters of that era rarely mentioned civilian casualties from U.S. carpet bombing.

Even before the 1950 war, about 100,000 people were murdered in South Korea under U.S. occupation, including 30,000 to 40,000 killed during the suppression of a peasant revolt in one small region, Cheju Island. Part of the hidden history is that the U.S. utilized former Japanese occupiers and operatives for this. The Korean War itself was set off by a series of false flags and provocations.

Additionally, Koreans were subjected to mass killings via death squads and goons. Immediately after the war started, potential collaborators with North Korea were summarily executed by army intelligence agencies and police. Finally, collaborators, or suspects, with the North Korean People’s Army were vengefully punished after United Nations forces recovered Seoul. The U.S. military and ROK were also engaged in killing innumerable refugees and civilians in enemy territory throughout the war.

Fratricidal executions of North Koreans cover in the following video, "Korea War: Execution of North Korean Spies."

A large and murderous partisan army was inserted into North Korea that was ruthless and indiscriminate in their targeting, resulting in the deaths of large numbers of North Korean civilians as well as military.

Winter Watch Takeaway

There is zero chance that North Korea is going to respond favorably to bombing threats. And for the U.S. to start murdering civilians again by air would be asking for severe retribution. Given the hidden history, we have little doubt that North Korea would deliver it in spades. The country has been dug in underground for 70 years.

In the short run, there is a proposal on the table that should be accepted to defuse the situation. China proposed a “double suspension” on the Korean Peninsula:

“As a first step, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) may suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) military exercises.” Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People’s Congress.

In fact, to reverse this reap-what-you-sow failed policy in the long run would require serious reconciliation and apologies from the U.S., in particular for 1950-1953 war crimes, and lay wreaths at the Pyongyang holocaust memorial.

In the photo to the right, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows how it is done. Given the unlikelihood of this, look instead for hundreds of thousands of Americans in body bags if and when the Neo cons fumble their way into war.