Historic and Factual Basis of North Korea’s Hatred of America

Editor’s Note: Neocon goon and warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham was given the pulpit (good link) by the Lugenpresse at CNN in March 2018 to declare that a war with North Korea “is worth it.”
When one knows the hidden history about the massive targeting of North Korean civilians with so-called strategic bombing, it’s easier to understand the hate from that country and see that it’s not manufactured. It’s rooted in a fact-based narrative. By the time the Korean War ended on July 27, 1953, B-29s alone had flown over 21,000 sorties, dropping nearly 600,000 tons of bombs. Fighter aircraft flew thousands of additional sorties over North Korea.
After China entered the war in late 1950, the United States switched to targeting civilians in much the same manner as conducted over Germany and Japan during WWII. Gen. Douglas MacArthur designated cities and villages in North Korea as “main bombing targets” and permitted the use of incendiary bombs.
The bombing of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, was conducted as part of a sustained U.S. Air Force aerial bombardment campaign. By the time of the armistice, 75 percent of Pyongyang was destroyed as part of a broader U.S. bombing effort (good link) throughout the country. It cost the lives of nearly 3 million North Koreans (mostly civilians) by the time the war ended.
The campaign was conducted by the blood thirsty Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay, head of the Strategic Air Command, who also has the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Japanese and German civilians on his hands from WWII.
LeMay bragged, “Over a period of three years or so, we killed off — what — 20 percent of the population during the Korean War.”
Dean Rusk, a supporter of the war and later secretary of state, said the United States bombed “everything that moved in North Korea, every brick standing on top of another.”
After running low on urban targets, U.S. bombers destroyed hydroelectric and irrigation dams in the latter stages of the war, flooding farmland and destroying crops.
This means that virtually every person living in North Korea today has siblings, parents, grandparents or great grandparents who perished in this total war. It’s a real stretch to gaslight Koreans as “crazy” or “irrational” given this reality. It’s also the height of ignorance to not understand North Korea’s need for powerful retaliatory weapons. Most certainly nations like Iran have a high awareness of these histories.
In particular, listen to professor Bruce Cummings discuss the ineffectiveness of murderous strategic bombing both in Korea and Germany (at minute 00:06:30 in the video below). In fact, it hardened morale and stiffened resistance, resulting in a “last-stand” mentality that extends to this day.
VIDEO: “Korean War – PART 22, Bombing of North Korea, 6.25” Most of the bombing related You Tube videos are memory holed by the censors.
As with today, western war reporters of that era rarely mentioned civilian casualties from U.S. carpet bombing.
Even before the 1950 war, about 100,000 people were murdered in South Korea under U.S. occupation, including 30,000 to 40,000 killed during the suppression of a peasant revolt in one small region, Cheju Island. Part of the hidden history is that the U.S. utilized former Japanese occupiers and operatives for this. The Korean War itself was set off by a series of false flags and provocations.
Additionally, Koreans were subjected to mass killings via death squads and goons. Immediately after the war started, potential collaborators with North Korea were summarily executed by army intelligence agencies and police. Finally, collaborators, or suspects, with the North Korean People’s Army were vengefully punished after United Nations forces recovered Seoul. The U.S. military and ROK were also engaged in killing innumerable refugees and civilians in enemy territory throughout the war.
Fratricidal executions of North Koreans cover in the following video, “Korea War: Execution of North Korean Spies.”You Tube delicate flower warning.
A large and murderous partisan army was inserted into North Korea that was ruthless and indiscriminate in their targeting, resulting in the deaths of large numbers of North Korean civilians as well as military.
Winter Watch Takeaway
There is zero chance that North Korea is going to respond favorably to bombing threats. And for the U.S. to start murdering civilians again by air would be asking for severe retribution. Given the hidden history, we have little doubt that North Korea would deliver it in spades. The country has been dug in underground for 70 years.
In the short run, there is a proposal on the table that should be accepted to defuse the situation. China proposed a “double suspension” on the Korean Peninsula:
“As a first step, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) may suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) military exercises.” Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People’s Congress.
In fact, to reverse this reap-what-you-sow failed policy in the long run would require serious reconciliation and apologies from the U.S., in particular for 1950-1953 war crimes, and lay wreaths at the Pyongyang holocaust memorial.
In the photo to the right, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows how it is done. Given the unlikelihood of this, look instead for hundreds of thousands of Americans in body bags if and when the Neo cons fumble their way into war.
The Korean War: Another Conflict that Served the Illuminati Agenda
“On June 25, 1950, Kim Il-sung, North Korea’s communist dictator, sent his troops to invade South Korea. American forces, fighting under UN authority, came to South Korea’s defense, in a bloody three-year war that ended in stalemate.” – https://jamesperloff.com/2014/03/29/the-korean-war-another-conflict-that-served-the-illuminati-agenda/
“The Korean War was not about victory on either side. It was about validating the UN as “peacekeeper.” Including civilian casualties, some three million people died on this altar to world government. When the war ended in 1953, Korea’s North-South borders were restored to approximately where they had been at the outset: the 38th parallel. General Mark Clark commented: “In carrying out the instructions of my government, I gained the unenviable distinction of being the first United States Army commander in history to sign an armistice without victory.””
I’m pretty sure that the Korean war was a deliberate, for-profit war, the kind of war that Smedley Butler was talking about when he said “War is a racket”. Why would I think this? Well, in a speech he gave a few weeks before the war began, slimy Secretary of State Dean Acheson deliberately placed South Korea outside the US security perimeter. This was no accident. Then, six days before the war began, CIA director Roscoe Hillenkoetter circulated a memo throughout official Washington, saying a war in Korea was going to begin on June 25th. So it was no surprise attack by the North Koreans that started the war, as is alleged in our ‘history’ books.
Interesting point- exactly like April Glaspie’s “The US would have no opinion on an Iraqi annexation of Kuwait…”
!950 was an election year, and when Congress adjourned on June 23rd, most members promptly returned to their districts to prepare their campaigns. This is why our Zionist friends started the war on the 25th- because with Washington empty, there would be no one around to ask questions about how the war began.
DCI Hillenkoetter managed to persuade sufficient senators to stick around town so as to achieve a quorum in the Senate Armed Services committee. He then testified to this committee as to the Wall Street origins of the war. This testimony has been kept secret for more than 70 years, in spite of the most determined efforts by congressman Howard Buffet to have it released. Needless to say, Hillenkoetter was promptly fired- because he spoke the truth. He was probably lucky to escape the fate or his former boss, Secretary of Defense James Forrestal, who was thrown out of a 13th floor window at Bethesda naval hospital a year earlier.
America has never been a force for good ANYWHERE in the world, EVER.
CIA Director William Casey famously said back in 1981, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
This was 2 years after the CIA took out South Korean President Park Chung Hee. The North-South Korean divide was just a tactic to rein in the potential of the Koreans to be a force to be reckoned with. The American elite hates South Korea every bit as much as it does the North.
Meanwhile the American public are fed porkie pies about the facts surrounding Park’s assassination – most search engines will push people towards the ubiquitous Wikipedia’s whitewashing pages, where truth has as much chance as a snowball in hell.
Disinformation program is about to be declared a complete and unqualified success.
Nice quote from the CIA. But the CIA means really EVERYTHING by this, not just (external) politics:
– science
– morality, spirituality
– history
– health
– society
– culture
– economics
– you name it
And they are very close to achieving the above quoted objective.
Japan had considered Korea an integral part of the nation, stemming from dynastic collapse in Korea, deals with Russia and actual American encouragement after 1905. The Japanese modernized and industrialized Korea, so after 1945, the US was not at all interested in Korea as a middleweight, neutral country in Asia. It would encourage Japan to seek an end to occupation.
Looks like the YouTube Rightthink and copyright enforcers have been at work.
Strategic Air Command was known as “old sac” when I was in the military. SAC bases were the worst. They were mostly northern tier and high level security so the standards were set very high. If you were old sac it usually meant you were an A-hole but knew your job very well. In old sac you didn’t ask questions or complain you just did your job.
