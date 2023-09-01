Who is William Pelham Barr?

Trump’s selection of William Pelham Barr for U.S. Attorney General epitomizes the Crime Syndicate capture of America. Barr (b. May 23, 1950) comes from a family of multi-generational deep-state operatives. And, as you will see, Barr is a real on-the-spot Forrest Gump character when skulduggery is going down.

For instance, Barr’s law firm, Kirkland Ellis, legally represented the infamous Jeffrey Epstein, which is no small detail. Yet, Barr hasn’t recused himself from Epstein-related matters. And if you haven’t noticed, the Epstein investigation has seemingly gone dark and silent since his dicey “suicide” at Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City.

Pedigree is critical to Barr’s story. His father, Donald Barr (1921-2004), was born Jewish, converted to Catholicism, and served in intel for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during WW2. Donald taught English at New School cesspool Columbia University, and he was headmaster for 10 years at the plutocrat class’ Dalton School in New York City before resigning over some controversy. Collectively, he worked as an educator in and around New York City from the 1950s to ’80s and reviewed books for The New York Times (aka Slimes).

Barr’s Irish mother, Mary Margaret (née Ahern), also taught at Columbia.

He developed the University’s Science Honors Program, which would be modeled by the National Science Foundation for similar programs.

Donald wrote elementary and middle school science and math textbooks, and he taught at Columbia’s School of Engineering, where he led a program to recruit “promising elementary and secondary science students, including girls, and enlist them for advanced training at the school to help them rise to the college level.” Recruit for whom or what is a fair question.

We would suggest that Donald Barr was a recruiter for intelligence agencies and deep state operatives. During his time at Dalton, Donald allegedly hired Jeffrey Epstein as a math teacher even though he was a 21-year-old college dropout.

Donald was as fascinated with sexual slavery as Epstein; and, in 1973, Barr published a novel about it called “Space Relations.” Here is an excerpt of a book review written by Pornokitsch.com in 2008. It reveals the underlying philosophy of the scifi novel.

[Barr’s] exploration of slavery is neither sensitive nor telling. Despite repeatedly and officiously informing the reader that slavery is wrong at every turn (go figure), Barr creates two openly “superior” characters as his leads. Craig and Morgan freely kill, torture, seduce and make sweeping political decisions on behalf of thousands of people – but this is acceptable, because they’re somehow imbued with “natural heroism”. Slavery and oppression are wrong, unless you’re someone as wise and talented as Craig or Morgan, in which you’re perfectly justified in forcing decisions on other people.

Perhaps it’s no coinkydink that Donald’s son William was the author of the 1992 report “The Case for More Incarceration.” The incarcerated people referenced in the report were often low-level drug users and peddlers. This drove the Prison, Inc. agenda.

Naturally, at the same time, gangster rap brainwashed whole young generations into a lifestyle that set them up for incarceration. Barr, in a psychopathic reveal, slipped up and said in the report, “The benefits of increased incarceration would be enjoyed disproportionately by black Americans.”

This was a continuation of the “look over there” policies put in place under the organized-crime influenced Reagan administration.

Before becoming U.S. Attorney General the first time in 1991, Barr held numerous other posts within the U.S. Department of Justice, including serving as U.S. Deputy Attorney General.

While in college, from 1971 to 1977, he was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency, where he eventually functioned as the “agency liaison” to Congress (1975-1977).

When George H.W. Bush became CIA Director in 1976, Barr was hand picked to join the CIA’s “legal office” and Bush’s inner circle, where he worked alongside Bush’s longtime CIA enforcers Theodore “Ted” Shackley, Felix Rodriguez, Thomas Clines and others. Several of them were likely involved with the Bay of Pigs, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and numerous southeast Asian operations, from the Phoenix Program to Golden Triangle narco-trafficking.

Notably, Barr stonewalled and destroyed the Church Committee investigations into CIA abuses, and he stopped inquiries into the CIA bombing assassination of Chilean opposition leader Orlando Letelier.

Barr is a longtime proponent of the unitary executive theory of nearly unfettered presidential authority.

During his confirmation process for US. Attorney General under Trump, Barr sent an unsolicited memo to DOJ and the White House arguing that it cannot be obstruction of justice when a president does “facially-lawful” acts that involve an exercise of his constitutional authority.

In 1989, at the beginning of his administration, President George H. W. Bush appointed Barr to the U.S. Department of Justice as Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), an office that functions as the legal adviser for the president and executive agencies.

This clip describes Barr’s role in the lack of prosecution and doling out get out of jail cards for the drug racketeers.

In that position Barr was right in the middle of a series of sketchy operations. He wrote an advisory opinion justifying the U.S. invasion of Panama and arrest of Manuel Noriega. He wrote legal justifications for the practice of rendition, so that the FBI could enter onto foreign soil without the consent of the host government to apprehend fugitives wanted by the U.S. government for terrorism or drug-trafficking.

He advised Bush that he could go to war in Iraq without consent from Congress. “There’s no doubt that you have the authority to put 500,000 troops in the field,” he later recalled telling Bush.

And he reassigned 300 FBI agents from counterintelligence work to investigations of gang violence.

In October 1992, Barr appointed then-retired New Jersey federal judge Frederick B. Lacey to investigate the U.S. Department of Justice and the Central Intelligence Agency’s handling of the Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) Iraqgate scandal. House Banking Committee Chairman Henry B. González called for Barr’s resignation, citing “repeated, clear failures and obstruction” by the DOJ in allegedly delaying an investigation of the BNL-Iraqgate case. Because of Barr’s unwillingness to appoint an independent counsel to look into Iraqgate (support for Iraq during 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war), New York Times writer William Safire began to refer to Barr as “Coverup-General Barr.”

Also in 1992, Barr launched a surveillance program to gather records of innocent Americans’ international phone calls. The DOJ Inspector General concluded that this program was launched without a review of the legality of the program. According to USA Today, the program “provided a blueprint for far broader phone-data surveillance the government launched after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.”

In his final month in office, Bush, on the advice of Barr, pardoned Caspar Weinberger, along with five other administration officials who had been found guilty on charges relating to the Iran–Contra affair.

Barr has been a freewheeling political donor. In the seven years from 2009 to 2016, Barr gave six donations to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) totaling $85,400. In a five-month period from October 2018 to February 2019, Barr donated five times (around $10,000 every month) for a total of $51,000. Barr continued donating even after AG Sessions resigned and even after Trump nominated Barr for U.S. Attorney General.

At the same time, Barr showed his underlying “rules for you, but not for me” hypocrisy. He questioned the appointments of some of Mueller’s prosecutors due to political donations they had made related to the Clinton campaign. Yes, it’s all one big incestuous cesspool.

On May 1, 2019, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd told the House Oversight Committee that Barr instructed DOJ official John Gore to refuse a subpoena to testify in front of the committee because it’s a DOJ requirement to ensure “the confidentiality interests of the executive branch.”

The shit storm that is the Mueller investigation is too convoluted to get into in this post. But it suffices to say that to our eyes, or any impartial eyes, that it looks like Barr is acting as a personal and aggressive consigliere to President Trump. This conflict of interest is once again further corrupting the DOJ in the process.

Typical of how this capo-program works, Tyler McGaughey, the husband of Barr’s youngest daughter, has been switched from the powerful U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria, Virginia, to the White House counsel’s office, two officials said.

Winter Watch Takeaway

It’s a sordid and sobering commentary that Trump lined up a fixer like Barr as AG. Trump as President wittingly and totally surrounded himself with Bush-Clinton “swamp creatures.” We saw Barr’s ultimate role as a key “et tu, Brute” operative to take Trump down. Indeed all through 2020 while discordianism and election fraud emerged, Barr was largely MIA. We suggest that this was all by design.