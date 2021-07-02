FBI raids 69-year-old man’s home after he attends Trump rally, neighbors tipped off authorities

By C. Douglas Golden | 27 June 2021

WND (THE WESTERN JOURNAL) — Joseph Bolanos says he didn’t riot at the Capitol. He wasn’t even on the streets at the time, having retreated to a hotel room as the incursion had happened. He said he turned over evidence to the FBI that proves it.

But the FBI still raided his and his mother’s apartments. He’s had two strokes since. He’s said he’s been ostracized by his community, where he was a respected member. All because an anonymous caller reportedly told the FBI he was bragging about having entered the Capitol — which he has the evidence to prove he didn’t do.

According to a Wednesday piece by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, Bolanos is the president of his Upper West Side block association, a position he’s held for almost a quarter-century.

Devine wrote that Bolanos “looked out for his neighbors during the pandemic. He dropped off masks and kept extra heaters in his rent-controlled apartment for seniors. He raised morale with a weekly street dance to show his support for essential workers.” […]