Zero Hedge | Sept. 18, 2023

Shares of mRNA maker Moderna – better known as one of the main sponsors of the US open tournament which was won by the vocally unvaccinated Novak Djokovic who was barred from participating previously due to his unwillingness to succumb to Moderna’s only product and Democrat brainwashing – tumbled as much as 9%, the biggest intraday drop since Aug. 7 and making it the worst performer in the S&P500 and Nasdaq 100, after rival drugmaker Pfizer laid out a forecast of how many Americans are likely to get newly approved Covid-19 vaccinations. And yes, Pfizer and BioNTech shares also slipped.

Speaking at a JPMorgan conference, Pfizer CFO David Denton said his company projected that just 24% of the US population recommended to take the shots will decide to roll up their sleeves, representing a slight increase in takeup from the previous round of boosters. As a reference, 70.5% of the world population has (forcibly) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

