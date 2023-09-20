Kansas City will kick hundreds of rentals off Airbnb, Vrbo this week. Here’s why

Kansas City Star | Sept. 20, 2023

Vacation rental giant Airbnb lists “over 1,000” places to stay in Kansas City. But by tomorrow, nearly half of that number could be gone. It’s all due to Kansas City’s recent ordinance governing short-term rentals within city limits. The rule, which went into effect on June 15, requires hosts to register their short-term rentals with the city and follow new rules like data reporting, added safety measures and paying a flat fee and a city tax on each unit.

As of Tuesday, only 539 units had registered as short-term rental locations. The rest will no longer be allowed to operate or advertise their services on booking sites like Airbnb and Vrbo once the city’s three-month grace period ends Friday. “We’ve actually already sent the list to the different booking platforms,” said Forest Decker, director of the city’s Neighborhood Services Department. “We are kind of stepping up our level of aggressiveness.”

