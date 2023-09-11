Trump: Only Explosives Could Have Brought Down the World Trade Towers

In a radio interview on Sept. 11, 2001 — before the “Sharknado” narrative even got started — Donald Trump essentially gave the Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth version of the World Trade Center towers free fall. The Architects and Engineers presentation can be viewed in the second video below. Trump, who was knowledgeable about the buildings, called the towers “very strong structures” and stated only powerful explosives could have taken them down. He dismissed cartoon physics and remarked that an aluminum plane could not have sliced through the steel-girded exterior.

Trump’s interview aired on Sept. 11, 2001. Clearly at this point, he hadn’t yet received the Crime Syndicate memo.

In the next video, we see John Gross of NIST dismissing evidence of molten steel at the WTC site.

More sketchy statements around 911. Perhaps Abraham Lincoln said it best: “No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”

During his 2004 presidential campaign, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was filmed taking questions at a small gathering. The outcome illustrates why these campaigns have become controlled, orchestrated events. After all, you never know when the truth might suddenly come right at you. The questioner asked Kerry about WTC 7 on 9/11.

Kerry’s answer should floor anyone. He says WTC 7 was dropped in a controlled demolition. This was after the cartoon physics NIST report stated WTC7 fell from “structural failure caused by fire” with no claim of a demolition. It suggests that Kerry forgot the script.

A second theory is that Kerry (like most Americans) was largely clueless or disinterested in what transpired on 9/11. But, given Kerry’s military background and his nearly 20-year term as senator from Massachusetts, ignorance isn’t a plausible conclusion.

Either would be a nasty scenario, giving license to rampant criminal conspiracy.

Separately, Kerry claimed ignorance about his own family history when confronted with it publicly. While launching his political career in the 1970s and '80s, he claimed he was of Irish descent, which was politically advantageous in Boston. Turns out, the story was sophistry. The real story has to be seen to be believed.