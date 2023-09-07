DOJ Prosecutors Seek 120 Days in Prison for Owen Shroyer for Speaking Out Against Stolen 2020 Election – A Speech Crime

Gateway Pundit | Sept 6, 2023
Infowars Host Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.
The highly talented journalist was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the US Capitol on January 6.
After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
Shroyer allowed the government to review his social media accounts — likely looking for any scrap of incriminating wrong-think they could find.
OMG! He needs to IMMEDIATELY contact AIPAC, (you know AIPAC, right? the ONLY foreign agent not forced to REGISTER as a FOREIGN AGENT. Theirt evil/treachery is so “in your face” the west has GOT to be the most pandering bunch of people since, well the LAST bunch of pandering people to allow their nation to be destroyed by them and their Central Bank Swindle.
“There is only one Power which really counts: The Power of Political Pressure. We Jews are the most powerful people on Earth, because we have this power, and we know how to apply it.”- Jewish Daily Bulletin, July 27, 1935
“We have exterminated the property owners in Russia. We are going to do the same thing in Europe and America”
(The Jew, December, 1925, Zinobit)
“We will have a world government whether you like it or not. The only question is whether that government will be achieved by conquest or consent.”- Jewish Banker Paul Warburg, testimony before the U.S. Senate, February 17, 1950
“It is our duty to force all mankind to accept the seven Noahide laws, and if not ~ they will be killed.” ~ Rabbi Yitzhak Ginsburg