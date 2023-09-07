Waukesha Parade High Strangeness Psyops Examined

James Fetzer’s False Flags and Conspiracies Virtual Conference 2021 featured “High Strangeness: The Waukesha PsyOp,” which was a review of the Waukesha parade event as analyzed by myself and the Brain Trust: Giuseppe Vafanculo, David Scorpio and Darryl Wayne. For the presentation, a number of the images and videos were gathered for closer scrutiny. The presentation is here.

Notes and Additional Observations

Word on the film being presented:

At minute 00:11:28 is an examination of a video clip showing the red SUV racing at higher speeds past the parade without striking anyone. That can be seen starting at 00:02:18.

The red Ford Escape did not knock over the barricades when escaping the scene. As seen at 00:47:25, there was more high strangeness, and barricades appear already laid out on the pavement and down.

At 00:33:00, we discuss the bystanders at the point of attack. I contend that this is a staged production and there are not real people there. In fact, I don’t even think they are actors. It’s more likely poor-quality, obscured CGI using dark and blurry stick figures.

Note at 00:54:00, at the high strangeness house scene, a coatless Brooks is arrested after eating a ham sandwich and calling an Uber.

Yet, more high strangeness from the script writers who must be yucking it up. Note at 00:49:45 that no-coat Brooks is also in short sleeves and seems dressed for another day. Brooks says he is homeless but apparently he can afford gasoline for blitzing around town and for an Uber — but not a warm sweater from Goodwill? According to weather records for Waukesha shown on left, he is out in sub freezing temperature and 29 mph wind at that 6 p.m. hour.

At 00:22:00, evaluating pedestrians hit at different speeds. A video compilation below shows pedestrians being hit in the non-cartoon world at similar speeds as well as faster speeds. They often flip straight up and slightly to the side. Unless hit at high speeds, they don’t go far. You can see several get right back up after solid strikes.

In the film taken after the SUV came through [00:59:20] at Waukesha shows bodies are strewn on both sides of a wide street despite the SUV moving at 20 mph and less at several points. Indeed, we established in our analysis that the red SUV veered to the left side of the street and angled into the furthest left column of marchers.

Also, note that real people in some bad spots often can evade or take glancing, less-serious blows. Humans have senses and one is hearing. Are we to believe there wasn’t screaming and a racket behind the marchers as the vehicle plowed through? Most people will not stand there like deer highlights while a slow-moving red vehicle mows down a parade line. In fact, the overhead film shows people scattering. That explains why very few people are actually seen down in the overhead video shots, which is covered at 00:31:10 in the presentation.

