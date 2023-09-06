Anti-Defamation League revised its definition of racism because it was ‘so narrow’

CNN | Feb. 4, 2022

The Anti-Defamation League has revised its definition of racism in the wake of the controversy sparked by “The View” co-host Whoopi Golberg’s comments on the Holocaust.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), announced the decision in an essay published this week, saying the organization’s definition had been incomplete, “ineffective and therefore unacceptable.”

“In all honesty, as I re-read it this past week, it struck me that it didn’t even speak to my own family’s experience with the racism they experienced as Jews from the Middle East,” Greenblatt wrote.

Since 2020, the ADL had described racism as “the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges White people.”

That definition, Greenblatt wrote in his essay, was revised with the intention of acknowledging systemic racism and the impact of White supremacy on people of color.

(***)