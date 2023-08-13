(Makow) Lahaina Was Destroyed by a Directed Energy Weapon

Henry Makow | August 12, 2023
The US Government steps up its open war on the American people with DEW attack on Maui, part of the Weather Change Hoax, which has replaced the COVID Hoax
The wildfire would only make sense if a forest of trees surrounded the city of Lahaina. That is the first problem with the story. There is no forest near the town.
Correction! The Jews step up their open war on the American people!
“Jews hate nature and the natural order, because it’s pure and beautiful, and also because it’s bigger and stronger than they are, and they feel that they cannot fully control it. Nature’s beauty and harmony stands in stark contrast to their squalidness and ugliness, and makes them hate it all the more. Jews are destroyers. They are anti-mankind. The anti-mankind Jew hates and wants to destroy all non-Jews. He will even destroy other Jews who are less destructive and evil than he is, if they get in his way.”
— The Jew, Bobby Fischer, 11th world chess champion
✨✨THIS IS THE PLANNED, DELIBERATE, ENGINEERED, GLOBAL “ETHNIC CLEANSING” GENOCIDE OF THE PLANETARY HUMAN POPULATION. ✨text-green-game-over✨✨
🌍✨✨”PLANETARY COVERT CLIMATE INTERVENTION OPERATIONS”🌎✨✨
The globalist elite cabal are using arson/direct energy weapons to start forest fires. They also manipulate weather using HAARP, CERN, chemtrailing so they can turn around and proclaim “Climate Change”. They are razing cities to build their vision of 15 min open air prisons.
It’s about advancing NWO agendas, siphoning wealth, Climate Lockdowns, shortages, surveillance and control while fostering conditions for depopulation.
Looks like the same aerials from the California wild fires from a few years ago. Some entire neighborhoods were torched and there was always one or two houses completely unscathed and trees untouched from the flames. When this news kept running I kept thinking in my head, what the hell is burning so hot in this place? I’m sure Hawaii has strict fire control laws for buildings and ordinances. Another thing to check is if the area had some kind of “Promise Zone’ federal funding waiting to be used for Green New Deal or whatever jack ass program like they had with the Floyd Riots. Rioters only torched certain buildings that were within the funding areas.