Pritzker risks bankrupting Illinois to curry favor with Big Labor

The Hill |August 12, 2023

Having watched Big Labor buy the White House for Joe Biden in 2020, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has taken a page out of the same playbook. Last month, the governor, who reportedly has designs on the Oval Office himself one day, handed a taxpayer-funded sweetheart deal to one of his state’s largest public employee unions.

The state’s new collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 gifts its 35,000 state employee members a nearly 20 percent pay raise over four years, including a 4 percent raise this year. That adds up to a 61 percent better deal than they got during their last round of negotiations.

But that’s just the beginning. The agreement also throws in an extension of parental leave to 12 weeks and stipulates that workers will have zero increases in their health insurance premiums during the first year, a $10 a month increase in the second year and $8 a month in the third and fourth years.