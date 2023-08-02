A Discussion of Project Blue Beam Theory

The lugenpresse at ABC have suddenly uncovered a formerly secret and now closed Department of Defense (DoD) program investigating UFO reports. A simple Google search reveals more UFO coverage from an assortment of dubious media sources.
Dr. Steven Greer, the creator of the widely viewed documentary “Unacknowledged,” is also noticing a worrying pattern from lugenpresse pushing an extraterrestrial intervention (ETI) and UFO narrative. Greer is concerned about an ET false flag, commonly referred to as Project Blue Beam. I watched the Greer documentary on Amazon and found it interesting, although not necessarily totally convincing.
I am skeptical on the whole issue of ETs. Maybe it was just a coinkydink that 1947 marked both an eruption of UFO lore and the creation of the CIA. But a Blue Beam false flag is another matter. Winter Watch is reporting on this not as a prediction but rather as a general-awareness exercise should something unusual happen.
A universal belief in new age religion is essential to implementing the New Underworld Order. In principle, Blue Beam would make use of the skies as a movie screen as space-based laser-generating satellites project simultaneous images to the four corners of the planet in every language and dialect. It deals with the religious aspect of the new world order and is deception and seduction on a massive scale.
URGENT: Note that the recent NY Times story is couched from a Threat office of the Pentagon: This a clear ramp up to False Flag FAKE disclosure designed to prepare people for a threat from outer space- so the War Mongers and War Profiteers have a new , bigger enemy . BEWARE
Dubious former Sen. Harry Reid is front and center in this latest story and spearheaded the funding of the $22 million boondoggle DoD program. It turns out that Reid’s friend Bob Bigelow, who owns an aerospace company and founded a hotel chain, is a supposed UFO believer. In fact, he thinks extraterrestrials regularly visit Earth. Bigelow also bought Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, a place rife with UFO sightings. Moreover, Bigelow was also a big donor to Harry Reid’s re-election campaigns. So Harry thought he’d return the favor, and voilà! Reid used an earmark to start the UFO program.
Another dubious ET believer is John Podesta. I wouldn’t trust any of these people alone with my 95 year old mother, not for even 2 minutes. Also revealed by Wikileaks were emails between astronaut Edgar Mitchell and Podesta about the Vatican holding “evidence” of ETI.
As First Lady, Hillary Clinton was commiserating with Laurence Rockefeller and his UFO Initiative. Yes, a Winter Watch critic might accuse us of “hostile attribution bias“; to which we respond, “Guilty!” Do you actually trust any of these aforementioned actors?
Unlike real conspiracies that Winter Watch covers, UFOs are popularized in the Lugenpresse. For example, a couple of times a year, in between his celebfest of stars, Larry King hosted UFOlogists who regaled the talk show kingpin with an endless parade of blurry photographs, grainy videos and breathless tales of government cover ups. Yes, here we go again, blurry and grainy. Winter Watch “hostile attribution bias? Guilty again!! Do you trust blurry and grainy? We don’t.
President Reagan’s psyop — speaking about how “unifying” an alien threat would be.
But now there are different kinds of sky sightings. On Nov. 3, 2017 a large and unusual night-sky display of high-tech drones was put on over Folsom, California. You can hear the cognoscenti really eating this stuff up. This should give readers an idea of the technology that can be employed. And if they can deploy this publicly, we really have no idea what other, more advanced staging is up their sleeves.
Some Blue Beam experiments?
Do I think this is imminently in the works? Not really. A more immediate reality is AI computer-generated imagery (CGI) and dense holograms for smaller-scale trickery and staged deceptions. One thing WInter Watch knows for a fact: The New Underworld Order (NUO) Crime Syndicate (CS) has not only an interest in relentlessly hoaxing the general population but the means as well.
The theory holds that they use dense hologram imagery combined with voice-to-skull technology [see “Voice of God Mind Control“] and possibly a good dose of suggestibility via drug aerosols in the air or put into drinking water.
Another variation — and we think more likely — would be some type of smaller-scale religious Messiah or prophecy hocus pocus and psyop aimed at evangelical Rapture and New Age types. Perhaps this would be tied into Jerusalem. No doubt the CS has the data to determine just how gullible and controllable the population, or segments of the population, are and what would be required.
A lizard licking Crime Syndicate psychologist one, James V. McConnell boosted in a 1970s issue of Psychology Today. “The day has come when we can combine sensory deprivation with drug hypnosis and astute manipulation of reward and punishment to gain almost absolute control over an individual’s behavior. It should then be possible to achieve a very rapid and highly effective type of positive brainwashing that would allow us to make dramatic changes in a person’s behavior and personality.”
We have seen in recent years more of this alien threat theme in entertainment. When the big show is put on, the God figure or Messiah will speak in every language. Artificial talk or voice to skull is personalized to each individual based on his beliefs and make up. The ETI or alien threat could be run concurrent with this. Supernatural and spooky visions could be conjured up to severely traumatize the population, perhaps driving a mass suicide. Then a contrived salvation is offered by the Crime Syndicate aka New Underworld Order.
Augmented reality: ” dragon” flies over Korean baseball stadium. This is likely child’s play compared to the technology the Crime Syndicate is holding close to the vest.
Indeed it seems the CS might be setting us up. The recent reports of a cigar-shaped structure zooming towards us from the vicinity of Uranus correlate well with older reports of cigar-shaped spaceships. Apparently NASA is sending up probes or somehow monitoring this vessel to see if it’s emitting any frequencies. The media is calling it an asteroid. Who knows.
Cigar shaped objects near Uranus sounds exactly like something the CIA/govt would be involved with. They are also trying to hide a huge black hole in the Southern Hemisphere that is incredibly deep and could be the back door to a secret government BS facility.
I’m happy to be part of a Christian religion that doesn’t fall for the physical Jerusalem /Zionist dogma. It’s definitely possible that the Israel/Jerusalem connection will be used as a way to trick mainstream Christianity ; I hadn’t thought of that. An “alien” attack on Jerusalem would aggravate Christians And Muslims.
I don’t believe that anyone has gotten out of earth’s atmosphere and I think that aliens are purely a demonic hoax.
A good start might be to rescind the thousand year old bull of celibacy for Catholic priests.
An illusion of a hologram.
“Today, America would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order [referring to the 1991 LA Riot]. Tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told that there were an outside threat from beyond [i.e., an “extraterrestrial” invasion], whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by the World Government.”
(((Henry Kissinger))), Bilderberger Conference, Evians, France, 1991
ALIENS CREATED US! Scientists are now discovering that humans were designed by a higher power, with a “set of arithmetic patterns and ideographic symbolic language” encoded into our DNA. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1513641298
Project Blue Beam is usually menioned along with that scheme they had in the 60s to project an image of the Blessed Virgin Isis (c’mon…we all know) on the clouds over Cuba and have her call for an uprising against the evil Castro.
like all of your research this is excellent thank you! but i must emphasize that while this is indeed a full-on psyop, demons (fake aliens) are ALSO a satanic reality. their adoption of the "alien" fake identity is the true psyop in which our deceived, "science"-obssessed culture has been carefully prepared to believe. a real scientific look at the possibility of actual aliens visiting humanity and behaving the way these have, reveals that concept to be absolutely ludicrous and laughable. very like the scientific deceptions of covid and the shots and CO2 induced climate change. real honest scientists, who are aggressively censored, quickly reveal that these psyops are ludicrous scams as well. the psyops could very well involve pure tech generated alien deception IN ADDITION TO real demonic generated alien deception. the important thing is that there are created fallen angels with incredible supernatural powers (and some have recently been posing as space aliens) and there is only ONE defense against them: your belief in Jesus Christ. Simply listen to countless accounts where "alien" abductions have been halted instantly by victims calling out for Jesus's help.
Nice set of articles, Russ. One of those topics that is annoying to talk about, because of the tar-and-feathering, yet it’s ubiquitous, especially now with Podesta et al saying they’ve confirmed, without a doubt, the reality of UFOs and extra-terrestrial spacecraft. Just using simple, deductive logic wrecks this into a number of walls almost immediately, an obvious question being why all the convolution, lies, for so long, and what makes people any more ‘ready’ now? They sure seem more reactionary, more impulsive, more intolerant now than they have been in some time. I’m not seeing the need for the sudden turn. Also, the way they’ve reacted to ‘lights near bases,’ the UFOs messing with pilots, etc- indicates that they are definitely some kind of object under someones control, probably made to distract pilots. They keep talking about the speed, how a ‘craft’ couldn’t ever be ‘piloted at that speed.’ But the things they show are always lights- I never see any evidence of something solid, metallic, in the footage where pilots are being messed with- which could itself likely be some kind of weapon to disrupt pilots being projected from somewhere, a kind of hologram, which would explain the speed, the way they appear to move like lazer pens.
What does worry me though is this crazy push right now to warp peoples brains in any way possible. To ‘Reset’ them. Aliens have always been closely linked, like you show, to Rockefeller Utopianism, as well as figuratively to the migrant, the ‘illegal alien’ or outsider. There are eschatological concerns as well, with some religious/creation myths being tied to them, esp with many aboriginal religions. That’s where I worry that they could be a kind of last ditch ‘whoopsie’ way to bomb or destroy Western culture for being ‘too independent,’ then blame it on ‘Space Invaders.’ Hard to prove what happens when it is launched from space- where are the checks/balances there? Better have people in the field quick, collecting the leftover matter proving what fired it. Wont happen if they’re pretending its aliens, banning anyone from the bombing site except spooks in hasmat suits. So maybe last ditch Covid Scenario- people ‘revolt’- they’re trying to find a conniving way to fire a ‘Rod from God’ down on the populace, use it as a more ‘rapturous’ false-flag alternative to a Tiananmen Square showdown.
https://covertactionmagazine.com/2021/08/25/insane-u-s-plan-to-spend-billions-on-weaponizing-space-makes-defense-contractors-jump-for-joy-but-rest-of-world-cowers-in-horror-at-prospect-of-new-arms-race-leading-to-world-war-iii/
Also, one that you might have fun looking into, from that ‘weird psyop’ angle- like how the hell did they do this? There was this event in Zimbabwe where a ton of children apparently all saw this craft, where the aliens also said stuff about the environment. That Harvard Quack John Mack Showed up, too. Makes me think the school itself must’ve had explicit connections to MI6, and were conducting unethical experiments with activism, paranormal/spriritual Utopian events, and children- a sort of bizarre early harbinger for Greta Thunberg. They still come back all these years and claim they saw it too- which makes me think they were probably recruited later on.
“That Harvard Quack John Mack Showed up, too. Makes me think the school itself must’ve had explicit connections to MI6, and were conducting unethical experiments with activism, paranormal/spriritual Utopian events, and children- a sort of bizarre early harbinger for Greta Thunberg. They still come back all these years and claim they saw it too- which makes me think they were probably recruited later on.”
Fanciful speculations. But no real evidence. Who are you to say those kids didn’t witness genuine demonic power at work?
That part about the “rapture”–absolutely, which is why I always question that doctrine (as a true believer in Christ, that is). I suspect a “devilish” plan at play here, and the fact that many if not most (lukewarm Laodician-type) Christians will fall for this nonsense.
I would not be so gung-ho about saying there is no rapture type event coming.
The ‘rapture’, which is hinted at in Isaiah 66, is a ‘mystery’ according to Paul. The 2nd Coming is not. These are two different events therefore. Are you saying Paul made it up? Or it was tampered with and added later on? I agree with you. A lot of this tech comes from THEM, but they too have their ‘fireworks’.
The theories abound. One of them is that the end result of the ‘final war’ in Heaven (between good angels and Satan’s own and himself) either at the start or mid-point of the Tribulation period, the bad guys are thrown down, and have no access to ‘other realms’ at that point. They are stuck here. Could they manifest as ships? Will they have an ambassador who could show off a god-like power? Will they look like us?
Why is there a final battle up there anyway at the time? Is it to possibly stop believing people from being ‘raptured’? And so there is a scrap of fists to get them tossed down here? Sounds like bonkers sci-fi right? He is the prince of the powers of the air. That’s his territory up there, and you need to pass through.
Also, many channelers and New Age fanatics mention an eerily similar event (The Event!) whereby masses of people are ‘evacuated’ by space craft and taken away to be either re-trained or prepared to return to Earth with new attitudes so as to enter the Golden Age. See the books Bringers of the Dawn and Revelations of things to come. I think the ‘dark side’ also suspects a real evacuation and they have prepared accordingly!
Tread carefully.
Believe it or not, I suspect you are correct here, because the rapture (Latin Vulgate–“rapturo” in place of Greek “harpozzo”) is in fact in Scripture. The thing is, I needed proof about the rapture, and apparently the Latin Vulgate proves it. (And an Israeli Christian is who notified me of this!) And the way things are going (esp. in Israel now…Jew vs. Jew stuff and laws to outlaw telling Jews about Christ, and more) these days, I have a funny feeling this “rapturo” might happen very soon.
Regarding the Pre trib rapture, please read John 6: verses 39,40,44,54 where Jesus says he will raise the dead on the last day. Take what Paul said in 1 Thessalonians 4:17 where he said the dead would be raised and then the church is raptured . Therefore, if Jesus said he would raise the dead on the last day then we know that the rapture happens on the last day as well. If that isn’t enough read Matthew 13 a couple of three times where the parable of the wheat and the tares contradicts a pre trib rapture.
Dispensationalism is 170 years old and it’s beliefs are Christianity through the lens of Talmudists and Kabbalists who financed CI Scholfield and his bogus beliefs. This country is in deep crap specifically because the Christian church is spiritually deceived and not much better than non believers, ever drinking the Kool Aid of the culture.
Thanks Russ for the good article.
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/projectbluebeam25jul05.shtml
Thanks Richard
Nice quote:
“The third orientation in the fourth step is a mixture of electronic and supernatural forces. The waves used at that time will allow “supernatural forces” to travel through optical fibers, coaxial cables (TV) electrical and phone lines in order to penetrate to everyone at once through major appliances. Embedded chips will already be in place. The goal of this deals with global Satanic ghosts projected all around the world in order to push all populations to the edge of hysteria and madness, to drown them into a wave of suicide, murder and permanent psychological disorders. After the Night of the Thousand Stars, worldwide populations will be ready for the new messiah to re-establish order and peace at any cost, even at the cost of abdication of freedom. “
Pretty deep dive on blue beam here, and an interesting theory: the whole thing was a goof concocted by the spooks, based on old Star Trek episodes, at poor “Serge’s” expense
https://secretsun.blogspot.com/2010/11/project-blue-beam-exposed.html?m=1
I first heard about this in a certain forum in 2005. Every one was doing a chicken little dance about it. I kept doing searches on Serge Monast, but all I kept getting was blue beam and one grainy photo.
For a journalist, he didn’t seem to have much output.
I moved on.
So David Icke and everything pushing the alien invasion narrative of Carol Rosin/Werner von Braun is supposedly controlled opposition psyop ?
Sotn state of the nation dot Co is pushing some hysterical story about the existence of aliens. I’ve always read em with a grain of salt like everything. That whole initial covid control gang affiliated with the now usual suspects are definitely woowoo spiritualists who no doubt believe in aliens. They were all connected to Sasha stone with his ntop notch UN cred as shown in this vid.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6GFKaoR3sqwI/
Then the Academy of Divine Light rebranded … but here you can Christine Northrup glowing announcing her presence within this organisation https://m.facebook.com/DrChristianeNorthrup/photos/a.10150171017490029/10165050244195029/?type=3
They were all very excited when they gained their covid fame so very easy to pick out affiliates from Corbett to Austin fitts and of course RFK.
Years ago I had the misfortune to have one of these UN baileyites contact me directly after I provided an email address for some reading. Luckily i shut it right down. They are nothing if not organised and acolytes are quietly embedded all over the place and exceedingly evil and weird indeed. I think just believing their weirdo stuff immediately makes the brain go fuzzy so they’ll need some powwow light shows to get it good.
IMO