World Trade Center’s Infamous 91st-Floor Israeli ‘Art Student’ Project

‘The greatest conspiracies are not actually hidden, just fragmented into different pieces, like a puzzle, right before our eyes.’ — Judith Morant
In the period leading up to 9/11, a group of Israelis (not dual-U.S. citizens) managed to secure “temporary construction” passes to perform work on the 91st floor of Larry “pull it” Silverstein’s leased WTC 1. These passes gave them access to the entire WTC complex. The pretense was an art project called the “B-Thing,” and the group is called Gelatin. Note that the pass was valid for weekends.
After securing their passes, Gelatin proceeded to remove the heavy WTC windows of an office space on the 91st floor and reportedly constructed a prefab balcony outside of the building. Then they stretched “putty” around the windows and filmed it by helicopter as a stunt shown here.
On Aug. 18, 2001, The New York Times even felt strangely compelled to cover this story and considered it newsworthy, or perhaps provide a backstory. On the right is the photo of the balcony as shown in the newspaper article.
This may sound innocent enough for the gullible except for the fact that the photos — taken from the artists’ book called the “B-Thing” AND used in the Times’ article — from inside the 91st floor camp out revealed boxes stacked to the ceiling with the letters and numbering “BB 18” on the side. BB 18 is the model number for a fuse-holder accessory, as described:
Features/benefits of this product: “Purpose is to save space and workload in a complicated wiring situation. Decreases wiring terminations, small footprint reduces space requirements, reduces assembly time, prevents accidental finger exposure, quick and safe method of changing fuse holder configurations, allows for future expansion, improves troubleshooting, eliminates power distribution block.”
Also take note that the ceiling tiles have been totally removed and expose the steel girders.
The next little gem from the self-absorbed and freakish book B-Thing shows a falling creature, suggestive of a taunting calling card.
The identities of the 14 “art students” who were on floor 91 at the time were never released to the public.
The impact points of the “planes” were at the 93rd to 98th floors. Below is cartoon physics of an aircraft imprint created by its aluminum wings that could not precision cut steel exterior columns.
Buried and apparently long forgotten is this 2002 story from The Telegraph about the U.S. arresting and deporting 200 Israelis, some of whom posed as “art students,” for spying and espionage activities in the lead up to 9/11. In addition, here is the DEA’s report on Israeli activities in the U.S. just prior to 9/11. So much for the nonsensical theory that 19 Muslims with boxcutters pulled off this crime of the century.
The FBI’s ‘Dancing Israelis’ Investigation Reveals Israeli Foreknowledge of 9/11
Additionally, we have yet another “coincidence.” The building was powered down over a weekend prior to 9/11.
Yes, let us not tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories, but let us make sure our Bonesmen brethren, from the outrageous secret society that involves lying in coffins and circle jerks, the outrageous secret society we outrageously refuse to admit we belong to, let us make sure they occupy all important positions of power in American life.
On 9-11 – Ariel Sharon was the real mastermind, suggests Jewish alt-media leader Ron Keeva Unz … and he suggests that the reason 9-11 was planned and carried out, was to prevent Israel from collapsing, as it was perhaps near to doing at the time
The ‘alt-right’ Unz Review – hugely popular, about 2 million visitors per month – has the Jewish Ron Unz getting bolder and bolder in denunciations of traditional Jewish viewpoints, Unz portraying Judaism as inherently supremacist & corrupt in both theory & practice.
In Unz’s article this week on 9-11, Ron Unz places the 9-11 events as almost certainly directed by Israel, with Ariel Sharon as the most likely 9-11 mastermind, aided by the largely Jewish neo-cons in the US establishment and media … Unz strongly doubts that the ‘Texas oilmen’ types such as Bush and Cheney, were the instigators, suggesting that they are more likely people who felt it was inescapable to go along
A major fresh point from Ron Unz’s piece – Unz himself used to be a major Jewish ‘mainstream conservative’ figure, with close friends including a US military general and Washington insiders – is that just before the 9-11 attacks, Israel was actually in deep existential trouble
Before 9-11, countries around Israel – Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya – were all to some degree or other, supporting, financing and supplying weapons to Palestinians and their Intifada
Before 9-11, Israelis were in genuine fear, often depressed and pessimistic, preparing escape plans for when Israel would fall
But Unz writes that in fact, 9-11 ‘changed everything’ for Israel … the whole West was suddenly on board with wars against Muslims, a set of wars that very quickly began to destroy the Muslim governments who had been supporting the Palestinians
Unz speaks of how after 9-11, Israeli generals were able to roam the Pentagon freely, without any security escort
The last major Muslim governments to be significantly and concretely supportive of the Palestinians today, are Iran and Syria, with especially Syria now hobbled by a brutal imposed war destroying most of Syria’s ability to help anybody
Unz’s account of Jewish capture of the US-Nato military establishment after 9-11 – and the existential threat Israel feels from the Palestinian-sympathetic Assad of Syria – seems to fully explain the bizarre obsession with destroying Syria, Israel & Nato support for ISIS, etc
In 2006 Ariel Sharon ‘had a stroke’ and ‘went into a coma’ until he died in 2014 … Israelis who write on Israeli corruption, such as the late Barry Chamish, said it was a ‘hit’ to shut up Sharon
Ron Unz has crossed the Rubicon in writing against his fellow Jews, Unz even cataloguing what he sees as major evidence of fraud in the holocaust accounts, leading Israel Shamir to call Ron Unz the ‘Kamikaze from California’
Ron Unz confirms via a contact linking to the French intel agencies, what Italy’s President Francesco Cossiga told the media: In Europe the major governments all know, that 9-11 was done by Israel along with the US https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/260ce8ff621cd5f969270a4649e9793ebc81f8714c01aa21d4ee697eef9b7586.jpg
“…he suggests that the reason 9-11 was planned and carried out, was to prevent Israel from collapsing, as it was perhaps near to doing at the time” – 911 took years to plan. Not something they could just make happen because Israel was in trouble.
Trouble with this raison d’etre is it could (it’s a longshot, but it could) almost, just almost, excuse Israel’s actions as being motivated by survival instinct.
The facts, however, show otherwise. It was a coldly calculated plan, devised and executed in minute detail over SEVERAL YEARS, with no stone left unturned, and nothing left to chance. The Israeli Zionists’ first bid for control of the WTC was made way back in the 1980s and was unsuccessful, but they did not give up, and eventually succeeded with Silverstein in 2001.
So did they know in the 1980s that Israel would be “near to collapsing” in 2001? I don’t think so.
Their actions are nothing less than premeditated and unadulterated evil – to destroy, demoralize and displace the people in the nations around Israel, so Israel can completely dominate the entire Middle East using its slave attack dog, the U.S.A. whose people they could not give a rat’s ass about.
It is absolutely, totally, NOT about “preventing Israel from collapsing”.
On Israeli news site Haaretz, Netanyahu saying it out loud: 9-11 attacks ‘good for Israel’
More Bibi brain farts
Taiwan Flight GE235 from 2015. Watch the wing DISINTEGRATE as it clips the concrete road barrier, minimal damage to it can be seen as the car moves forward.
Density of steel 8,050 kg/m3
Density of concrete 2,400 kg/m3
Density of aircraft aluminum 2,800 kg.m3
How much longer are people going to just post photos and videos and make comments on internet forums before something is actually done? It’s been 19 years. I guess nobody can do anything about it…
What do you suggest, Greg? Besides telling the truth and trying to wake people up, I am not seeing that we have too many options at the moment.
How much stupid and naive can you be to write this ridiculous comment ???
Over the years, more and more people I know who had just accepted the official story now feel there was more going on. Because of Trump’s obfuscations, they’ll accept that possibly The Arabian govt was involved and some insiders in the US spook apparat. It’s still wrongthink to imagine Isreal having a hand in it. Like people’s brains simply cannot form the thought to even evaluate it.
But why tie it to…”Israel did it”…”China did it” etc.rather than… the ‘Cabal’ did it,utilizing the assets of many nations (Mossad/C.I.A/ M.I.6) .Highly probably headquartered in Wall st or possibly the Vatican or even City of London..the trinity of the Khazarian/Jesuit control matrix ?
Although the whole day has the Mossad written all over it, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE do not forget:
The Bush family
The CIA
Possibly ONI
The Carlyle Group
And many more.
and every single American who ushered this in. If it were simply a Mossad op., then it could have been thwarted by our own security infrastructure; however, a job this big takes a heck of a lot of coordination and cooperation.
Just a humble thought.
New Yorks-Megacorp,- CFR (Hiding place for the Bavarian illuminati)-Committee 300 -Mystik Krewe Of Comos (Skull & Bones hit team) -Trilateral Commission-and most likely the hidden covert groups within C.I.A /Mossad/M.I.6 would be my guess. The quintessential Cabal wrecking squad many most likely involved with the JFK hit.
On further reflection, we may as well just go with ‘Illuminati’ in cahoots with it’s hit-team- triumvirate of Mossad /C.I.A/ MI6.The whole project had a Masonic patina and the Bavarians have long controlled the weaponised element of Freemasonry. Formed by Weishaupt,, financed by Rothschild and the Windsor- Black -Nobility and based on Talmudic/Kabbalist/Luciferian doctrines .Obviously contributions from Committee 300-Trilateral Commission and the US hideout of the illuminati, languishing in the CFR.(Council Of Foreign Relations) a sterile sounding group but deliberately so, financed by those Rockefellers who l think are doing the heavy lifting with current events,.chez China,,having infiltrated the Li -Dynasty (Kaifeng Jews) back in the 70’s.
My instincts are telling me the all-powerful Rothschilds are gone and so their lieutenants (Rockies) are utilising their huge CCP military top-cover (100 million) as the operational underpinning for their ‘shit or bust’ last gasp bioweapon extravaganza. I think they’re doomed but deploying the ‘Samson-Option’ on a frantic basis.
Wendy Hoffman is a courageous survivor of satanic ritual abuse and government mind control, including abuse by MKULTRA and illuminati groups. These extremely sophisticated (that is, in their use of torture and programming), evil, high-level and international groups had/have detailed plans for what we might refer to now as the new world order.
One of her books is The Enslaved Queen A Memoir about Electricity and Mind Control. As a child in the 1940’s, she was shown grainy black and white movies of what she was told were future events including
“a man tipping his top hat while being driven in a motorcade, a man in a different motorcade sitting doubled over, dead…planes crashing into a building which looked like the Empire State Building, tall buildings tumbling and falling….”
The film’s soundtrack had commentaries including “it will be called 9-1-1”
This was, as noted, in the 1940’s, before 911 was the emergency telephone number.
For reasons too numerous to recount here, I vouch for her integrity.
So chilling.
Excellent l for one will be rabbit-holing this one. MK-Ultra’s been on my radar for some time. I’ve read Brice Taylor, and Kathy O’brien’s accounts and a recent one giving the Australian version of a survivors MK experiences ‘Eyes Wide Open’ by Katherine Barnett-,a play on words as her main handler/torturer just happened to be the father of Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut film) a particularly evil MK operative from a time when the project had to relocate to a less risky nation due to media attention, but the techniques, if anything, were far worse than those achieved in the USA.Still available as a PDF online.
Another mind-blower is (‘Agent Buried Alive’) another PDF found on (Educateyourself.org) website ,by James Cabolt , which, although while it seems implausible to a degree, and truth being way stranger than fiction as we know, l would say is worthy of a perusal at least.
ptarmigan707 ,
Honesty you are so far ahead as to be unique in the “truth” movement these days. All I can add is two things:
Please keep on posting
and
Please keep on researching
Your references are very important and the culmination of your knowledge can be very helpful.
Please play on.
You’re too kind sir. I like this site thanks to a recco from the peerless Henry Makow on his excellent Gab platform. I got a response from him via E-mail recently, acknowledging my thanking him for directing me here. He’s a big fan too. Makow’s an incredibly adept curator of anything that’s worth knowing, l find, and his own website, aside from Gab, is equally illuminating. Good author too.
Yes, thank you, ptarmigan707 – Regardless of the connections to 911 (which do indeed exist), it is so important to get the word out on what these high level governmental cults do to children. Wendy Hoffman’s books are a great resource. KM
Pleasure. I’ve read David Icke’s book years ago on the topic and while he could be maligned for his more…exotic, literary excursions, l did feel adequately enlightened on the sheer technicalities of that terrible day. He is a bulldozer of a wriiter and dispenses with any kind of pretentiousness per se l find, however; for a whole different ‘kettle of fish’ approach, there is (hopefully still available) a book by S.K Bain entitled; (The Most Dangerous Book ln The World-9/11 as mass ritual).
The author sketches the more..esoteric and sheer Satanically infused elements behind the atrocity in way’s that are rarely given attention, especially the Freemasonic component.
It contains outrageously interesting photos and texts that are frankly mind-blowing.
Don’t want to damn it with faint praise lol. but it’s a masterpiece worthy of anyone’s library.
Another author I would recommend highly is David Dionisi, in particular,
https://www.amazon.com/Vigilant-Christian-III-Religion-Attackers/dp/1466980680
With thanks again for your persistence in this line of inquiry.
Wait a minute!
I am so sorry it took me a long time to circle around here. You all have excellent posts and I just wished to acknowledge them. Thanks for showing up and sharing your analysis.
Okay, I sit here curious; what does 9/11 actually mean to each of you?
As many of you know, I was in NYC at the time and had my own experience, which I described on WW in other threads. Now, I am somewhat sanguine…good, right…I got over it.
Yet, what about you? What drives you about the day? What do you feel about it? What is your opinion?
I have no judgement to hand out. This is truly a simple question to help me learn.
To me it means evil is still prevailing and never held to account for all the heartache it caused! Still makes my blood boil! Not just that day but all the days after that innocent lives were lost or destroyed invading Afghanistan and Iraq on both sides. Injured veterans that suffer needlessly so evil could prosper! Innocent Arab children that died for what?????
Such balcony is used on every high-rise building, when under construction. It is used for getting the Forming material for the floor above out of the building and to bring in any materials to reshoring the floor and to bring in any material like metal studs, Drywall. A crane lifts material of this balcony or places material for inside finishing. Usually there are three such balconies on the building. If the building is already completed, a helicopter may bring or collect material from the Balcony or some outriggers from the roof may bring material. As in this case maybe explosives, maybe even at night.
Otto,
Good post. Have you seen the Chinese 3D printing of apartment section prefabs? Talk about really dumb and scary in a earthquake, but they seem to like it.
Going a bit more ‘Bigger-Picture’ and alluding to my previous testimonials to Henry Makow’s peerless Gab- blog he hasn’t disappointed yet again with another ‘tell it like it is’ article : {Rothschild-Dynasty-Seeking-to-Fulfill-Kalergi-Depopulation-Agenda)…by Susan Bradford (James Fetzer site,via Makow Gab
https://jamesfetzer.org/2021/05/susan-bradford-rothschild-dynasty-is-seeking-to-fulfill-kalergi-depopulation-agenda/
The UK (Pirbright Institute), financed by Henry Worms: AKA Baron Pirbright (Rothschild relative) established this company that could be one hell of a missing component for this Covid saga.
ptarmigan707,
Please stop by more often. Your insight and intellect is welcome.
