Israel lobby group ‘thrilled’ at Biden’s pro-Israel appointments

December 28, 2020 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, International News, Politics, US News 2

Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give joint statements to the press in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, March 9, 2016. PHOTO: JTA/Debbie Hill/AFP/Getty

7 December 2020

ISRAEL-PALESTINE NEWS — The Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) has sent out an announcement saying it’s thrilled at the “pro-Israel allies” Biden has named to his upcoming government.

DFMI was formed to advocate for Israel among Democrats to counter the growing support among progressives for Palestinian human rights. (Israel has a long history of human rights abuses and ethnic/religious discrimination.)

Below is the message DMFI head Mark Mellman sent to supporters on December 7th:

As President-elect Biden continues to roll out key members of his incoming administration, we’re thrilled that so many pro-Israel allies will be taking up key positions across the government.

DMFI has provided our donors and supporters the opportunity to interact with a number of the leading figures in the new administration, and we will continue working with all of them in their new roles, along with others, who will be shaping policy. […]

