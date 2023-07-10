Transwoman model wins Miss Universe Netherlands in historic moment: ‘I DID IT’

Fox News | July 9, 2023
A transgender contestant for Miss Universe Netherlands won the competition in a historic first for the country Saturday.
The winner was 22-year-old model and actress Rikkie Valerie Kolle, who will now compete in the Miss Universe pageant slated to take place in El Salvador.
“I DID IT,” Kolle said, in an Instagram statement. “It’s unreal, but I get to call myself [Miss Netherland] 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey… I’m so proud and happy I can’t even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done.”
“And, yes, I’m trans and want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it.”
