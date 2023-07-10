News Ticker

Transwoman model wins Miss Universe Netherlands in historic moment: ‘I DID IT’

July 10, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Culture 4

Fox News | July 9, 2023

A transgender contestant for Miss Universe Netherlands won the competition in a historic first for the country Saturday.

The winner was 22-year-old model and actress Rikkie Valerie Kolle, who will now compete in the Miss Universe pageant slated to take place in El Salvador.

“I DID IT,” Kolle said, in an Instagram statement. “It’s unreal, but I get to call myself [Miss Netherland] 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey… I’m so proud and happy I can’t even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done.”

“And, yes, I’m trans and want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it.”

(***)

4 Comments on Transwoman model wins Miss Universe Netherlands in historic moment: ‘I DID IT’

  3. Why are there no “trans” women competing in the Mr. Universe content? Double mascetomy scars? No problem; paint a rainbow flag on your chest (ex breast); as for the “underdeveloped muscles, surely that could be the next big transplant industry; and how “nice” to not have to worry about “tucking it”..

    Reply

    • I can see a new meme for this; rather than “tuck it”; it would be “inflate it”. I can imagine an entire new clothing line for this; financially, it would be what the “economists” call a “cash cow” ; oops I mean a “cash bull”. (I’ll omit the last four letters to avoid censorship.).

      Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: