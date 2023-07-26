The Staged J6 Insurrection Big Lie Revealed

Amazing what happens when all the January 6th videos are released. You start to watch the official narrative fall apart. In hindsight it is revealing and disturbing that they had the chutzpah to pull this off. We have revealed many of this genre of staged deceptions on these pages over the years. And when the truth is revealed public memories are short and the first impressions prevail.

For 2 1/2 years, Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell has lied about injuries he sustained on Jan 6. He has testified under oath and in federal court proceedings that he suffered near-death injuries.

Now previously suppressed J6 video from Capitol Hill cameras contradicts Gonell’s claims that he was punched, pushed, kicked, shoved, sprayed with chemical irritants, and “blinded with eye-damaging lasers,” suffered “mental health” trauma, – injuries that required multiple surgeries and a six-month medical leave.

In a victim impact statement made in court in May, Gonell told the judge that he was “bleeding from both hands, sustained a maimed foot, was hit on the head, sprayed with pepper and bear spray, beaten, punched, pushed, pulled, and assaulted by many other rioters as they try to gain entrance.”

In this video Gonell is shown at around 4:50 PM on Jan 6, after the protest and violence ended. His hands show no sign of injury as he removes his gear.

His feet seem fine–he is seen kicking items out of the area. He walks effortlessly and freely about the scene. And his head, which had been protected by a riot helmet, shows no sign of injury, either.

Regarding his fellow ‘cops’, none of them spoke out to correct the record. Speaks volumes.

Fake wounds claimed by “officer” Gonell.

Gonell also lied about trying to save Rosanne Boyland. There is no video of him attempting to resuscitate her at any point.

He was a named a witness and victim in a trial two weeks ago. However the prosecutors did not call him to the stand. Judge McFadden has indicated he did not think Gonell was truthful in his testimony.

Gonell rolled out on the Lugenpresse CNN for a performance.

More footage of “protestors” being granted easy access to the Capital.

