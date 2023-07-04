Obamas complained about being black and oppressed from luxury yacht in Greek islands after affirmative action overturned by Supreme Court

PM | July 2, 2023

Photos leaked on Friday show that the Obamas were on a lavish vacation in Greece with Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his family as they were tweeting about oppression after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action.

In a statement posted on Twitter former first lady Michelle Obama said, “I was one of the few Black students on my campus, and I was proud of getting into such a respected school. I knew I’d worked hard for it.” She continued, “Still, I sometimes wondered if people thought I got there because of affirmative action. It was a shadow that students like me couldn’t shake, whether those doubts came from the outside or inside our own minds.”

