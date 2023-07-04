Obamas complained about being black and oppressed from luxury yacht in Greek islands after affirmative action overturned by Supreme Court

PM | July 2, 2023
Photos leaked on Friday show that the Obamas were on a lavish vacation in Greece with Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his family as they were tweeting about oppression after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action.
In a statement posted on Twitter former first lady Michelle Obama said, “I was one of the few Black students on my campus, and I was proud of getting into such a respected school. I knew I’d worked hard for it.” She continued, “Still, I sometimes wondered if people thought I got there because of affirmative action. It was a shadow that students like me couldn’t shake, whether those doubts came from the outside or inside our own minds.”
“While inflaming the Negro minority against the whites, we will endeavour to instil in the whites a guilt complex for their exploitation of the Negroes. We will aid the Negroes to rise in prominence in every walk of life, in the professions and in the world of sports and entertainment. With this prestige, the Negro will be able to intermarry with the whites and begin a process which will deliver America to our cause.”
— Israel Cohen, 1912, Jewish Secretary of The World Zionist Organisation and co-founder of The Fabian Marxist Society with George Bernard Shaw and Israel Zengwill, author of “The Melting Pot” in 1910.
That same quote in full:
“We must realize that our party’s most powerful weapon is racial tensions. By propounding into the consciousness of the dark races that for centuries they have been oppressed by whites, we can mould them to the program of the Communist Party. In America we will aim for subtle victory. While inflaming the Negro minority against the whites, we will endeavour to instil in the whites a guilt complex for their exploitation of the Negroes. We will aid the Negroes to rise in prominence in every walk of life, in the professions and in the world of sports and entertainment. With this prestige, the Negro will be able to intermarry with the whites and begin a process which will deliver America to our cause.”
Quoted by Thomas Abernethy, Republican Congressman of Mississippi, June 7th 1957 during a debate on the Civil Rights Act of 1957