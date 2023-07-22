Forget Bears… Now Coked-Out Sharks Might Lurk Off Florida Coast

Zero Hedge | July 22, 2023
After Americans learned about the 1985 incident of a black bear that went on a coke-fueled, carnivorous blood fest in the comedic horror film “Cocaine Bear” earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before entertainment companies produced content about the possibility of cocaine-fueled sharks off Florida’s coast.
Tom “The Blowfish” Hird and the University of Florida environmental scientist Tracy Fanara conducted a series of tests to see whether sharks off Florida’s coast may have ingested bales of cocaine ditched by drug smugglers en route to the US, according to Live Science.
