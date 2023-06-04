Unless Smart Choices are Made About Human Direction, an Idiocracy is Inevitable

One of the reasons we are nationalists is that the nation, under proper leadership, is in the best position to understand, measure and improve its people’s potential and human capital. The cosmopolitan system of “we are one world” will produce the opposite, dumbing down and diluting large swaths of the population.
Scientific studies demonstrate that idiocracy is well underway. Westerners have lost 14 IQ points on average since the Victorian Age, according to a study published by the University of Amsterdam in 2018.
There is a perceived link between IQ and fertility. This is contentious because “inclusive” globohomo cosmopolitanism refuses to acknowledge that there are qualitative differences between human sub-groups. But Jan te Nijenhuis, who ran the Amsterdam study, thinks the causa proxima of the fall off is because intelligent women tend to have fewer children than women who are not as clever.
Dr. Nijenhuis examined the results of 14 intelligence studies conducted between 1884 and 2004 to come to his conclusion. Each study measured reaction times — how long it took subjects to press a button after being prompted.
The basis of the study asserts reaction time mirrors mental processing speed, and that speed is a reflection of intelligence. Doctors found that visual reaction time on average was 194 milliseconds during the late 19th century. By 2004, it had increased to 275 milliseconds.
“The reduction in human intelligence would have begun at the time that genetic selection became more relaxed,” said Dr. Gerald Crabtree, professor of pathology and developmental biology at Stanford University.
There is a secondary contributor besides genetics in the idiocracy issue: culture. A study by Professor Fynn found that brighter teens who took part in a 2008 study were on average 6 IQ points less intelligent than their counterparts tested 28 years earlier. Scientists found that performance dropped most dramatically among teenagers in the upper half of the intelligence scale.
Professor Fynn said the results could be the result of a less-intelligent youth culture. What we know is that youth culture is now more visually orientated, focusing more on computer games than reading and holding conversations. Other studies have shown how pervasive teenage youth culture is, and what we see is parents’ influence on IQ slowly diminishing with age, he said.
Nutrition also influences mental development and in today’s culture that is a laissez-faire free-for-all promoted by corporatists. It’s the duty of the nation state to reverse that. The nation state should come down hard on agents in the environment that impact human development and health.
The other issue is going to be 5G technology beast, which will be debilitating, especially in children. M
It goes without saying that lockdowns and mask wearing is an assault on human well being.
Winter Watch Takeaway
Eugenics is a trigger word, but in its pure form it is defined as: using selection in the genetic pool to carry on less diseased, smarter, and prolific individuals. This has nothing to do with euthanasia. Nor is it directed at the “poor” in the least. Nor is it even about the “dull”. But the seriously mentally dumb, deranged and pathological that’s another story.
Soft eugenics doesn’t have to be mass sterilization programs but could be something as basic as giving prospective parents a genetic test showing risks and defects. Armed with the information people can make their own smart choices about their progeny.
On the genetic side of the issue, there are also logical solutions. One is to reverse a welfare system that rewards poorly functioning women for reproducing children. A more aggressive policy would be for the state to financially incentivize women and men from sub-par IQ populations to use birth control or undertake reproductive surgery, such as voluntary vasectomies.
Higher-functioning parts of the population could be reconditioned to reproduce at higher rates through propaganda. If the system spent as much time and effort on that as they do on over-vaccinating the population, results could be achieved. Yes, that means population-qualitative evaluations and shrewder judgement must be used.
The science and methods are there to tell educators and parents the factors that contribute to better intelligence and higher functioning. It’s the duty of the state at a national level to promote these methods and purge the society, culture and education of elements working against that.
Border policies need to be tightened considerably. This is more than just law enforcement, it also ties into the welfare system.
Winter Watch also questions the practice of cherry picking intelligent, high-functioning individuals from developing and third-world nations, as that depletes much-needed human capital in those countries as well. Is a brain drain out of Afghanistan next on the agenda?
The reality of NOT going down this reversal path: an idiocracy and all it entails.
With few exceptions, I was aware of most information written by Mr. Mueller in this thread. What I had not considered was the purposeful recruitment of intelligent individuals from struggling nations, as a means to keep those nation’s struggling. Has a Willy Wonka (first film) “golden ticket” feel about it, which I had not considered.
The only addition that I would make to this fine thread is if you are concerned about 5G, (lowering my IQ as I write) “you ain’t seen nothing yet”. In most 5G installations (hardware), the capacity to “go to 11” (quoting the film Spinal Tap) is already built in. What I am indicating is that 6G is already within that infrastructure, so that the corporate owners of the hardware would not need to make yet another hardware upgrade as they introduce this nuclear option. But hey, your Tik Toks and Insta will load really, really fast even if you have already lost the ability to see them, due to ocular impairment from extreme levels of radiation.
Now normally I would add a funny video to this one, but today I shall refrain. This is a fine thread that I do not wish to distract from.
I reckon nutrition and culture to be of bigger importance to intelligence than genetics. I suspect genetics is overvalued currently because everyone is conditioned to “trust the science”, even as the scientific method is continually undermined. Let’s face it- science has sucked the past 50 years and is not to be trusted blindly all the time. This is a symptom of the problem of science being captured and throttled by the usual suspects, not the problem of diminishing IQs. Additionally, let’s not create some faux IQ based meritocracy that doesn’t exist. There are plenty of examples of highly intelligent people who were terrible leaders. The highly intelligent often lack common sense and people skills, and therefore are in fact NOT the best types of people to solve social problems or be leaders. Not to mention that the smartest guy rarely prevails anyways. Gates wasn’t the once biggest name in computing because he’s the smartest. Tesla was way smarter than Edison and lost easily. Cunningness looks to be more important than intelligence. And this is the blind spot experienced by people that value intelligence above all else- they often assume a level of morality in intelligent people that is undeserved. High intelligence and upright moral character are not mutually exclusive. The best leaders are not necessarily the smartest people, they’re social creatures with common sense and street smarts who know how to get the most out of the (more intelligent) people underneath them. Often their IQ is average to slightly above average, nothing special, below genius level. Humanity’s current problem is the false assumption that high intelligence on its own is a qualification to lead. That, and the addled cultures and food supply. Idiocracy may be imminent because nations put the highly intelligent on a pedestal, unduly. I humbly disagree with the takeaway that eugenics should be used to curtail the population of the less intelligent, or that propaganda be used to encourage the more intelligent to reproduce more. Until the cultural (affecting the moral) and food supply (affecting the physical) problems are addressed, I see no need to augment human reproduction one way or another, and I would not be in favor of this regardless because that’s a personal freedom issue that I’m not in favor of curtailing, and I don’t believe the overpopulation story. The cultural aspect also needs to be righted anyways, or having more intelligent people around won’t do a bit of good. I say this because I have witnessed scores of intelligent people make completely stupid decisions over this pandemic. We all have watched doctors and other very smart folks buy this pandemic without a second of critical thought. The cultural aspect did that. It wasn’t food supply malnutrition issues, or below average intelligence. These people already had above average intelligence and education, and still made totally dumb decisions because of the cultural pressures applied.
I’m not especially looking for brainiacs, but more people who are not zombified to drive their cars into rushing water during Ida. Since these are not really being weeded out by social Darwinism, more active steps need to be considered from the get go. I am rather unapologetic on this.
I agree, we have a common sense crisis. Since the 2008 introduction of the iphone western societies have been increasingly reliant on screens and speakers for just about all aspects of their lives. This can be a very useful assistant -use google maps but have a paper map with you too etc. Few people could navigate with a paper map a scant 13 years after smart phones were introduced. Many younger people have never seen one.
Self driving vehicles will eradicate driving, the last long attention span activity left humans still learn and perform. The vast majority of people are now dangerously dependent on devices reliant on battery life and connectivity and become helpless without them.
This is sadly a rapidly accelerating trend …
https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a37480653/american-roads-2021-dangerous-nhtsa/
I should have responded sooner, as this is one of my main concerns. For one thing, to maintain a civilization with clean water, buildings that stay standing, power kept on, etc. requires enough smart people to build and fix everything efficiently. I think we take that all for granted. Further, I wouldn’t want to live in a world filled with people that don’t read or do much except watch TV and stare at their phones. It’s not just IQ that is important, it’s lots of other characteristics that make life worth living. Those in people who grow gardens, make wine, tinker with machines, create art, play musical instruments, climb mountains, advance in studies, and so on. These are things that for at least the moderately intelligent make life fun, interesting and challenging. The culture has been declining along with the IQs. As for leadership, the first requisite is to have leaders that care about their people. It seems that it’s been a long time since we had those.