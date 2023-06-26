Understanding and Countering Sentient World Simulation

The Pentagon is running an artificial intelligence (A.I.) program to test how people react to propaganda and strategy of tension. The program is called Sentient World Simulation (SWS). Defense, intelligence and homeland security officials are constructing a parallel world on a computer that agencies will use to test propaganda messages and military strategies.

With this “God Tier” technology, if the user wants to bring about a certain event, he would already know how the masses would likely behave. It features an avatar for each person in the real world that’s based upon data collected about us from records and the internet.

The core of the data collection is the smart phone, which will be ramped up with 5G technology. Avoid both.

SWS uses A.I. routines based on the psychological theories of Marty Seligman and others. Seligman introduced the theory of “learned helplessness” in the 1960s after electro-shocking beagles until they cowered and urinated on the bottom of their cages.

The scamdemic is straight out of the learned helplessness playbook and is applied on a massive scale at the global level.

The kakistocracy, or Crime Syndicate, is developing a parallel planet Earth with billions of individual “nodes” that reflect or mirror every man, woman and child this side of the dividing line between reality, artificial reality (A.R.) and virtual reality (V.R.).

SWS will be a “synthetic mirror of the real world with automated continuous calibration with respect to current real-world information,” according to a concept paper for the project.

“SWS provides an environment for testing Psychological Operations (PSYOPs),” the paper reads. Crime Syndicate operatives can then “develop and test multiple courses of action to anticipate and shape behaviors of adversaries, neutrals, and partners.” SWS also replicates financial institutions, utilities, media outlets and street corner shops. By applying theories of economics and human psychology, its developers believe they can predict and influence how individuals and mobs will respond to various stressors.

Domestic Surveillance Directorate: Revelation of the Method

What sort of “data” is being collected? Everyone reading this post should have a good look at what the people at the Domestic Surveillance Directorate are kind enough to reveal. It’s prefaced with an Orwellian Big Brother warning and their motto: “If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear.”

-here is a partial list of current and planned future data collection targets:

internet searches (ie; here’s a collection of searches by Federal Government workers)

websites visited

emails sent and received

social media activity (Facebook, Twitter, etc)

blogging activity including posts read, written, and commented on – View our patent

videos watched and/or uploaded online

photos viewed and/or uploaded online

mobile phone GPS-location data

mobile phone apps downloaded

phone call records – View our patent

text messages sent and received

Skype video calls

online purchases and auction transactions

credit card/ debit card transactions

financial information

legal documents

travel documents

health records

cable television shows watched and recorded

commuter toll records

electronic bus and subway passes / Smartpasses

facial recognition data from surveillance cameras

educational records

arrest records

driver license information

DNA

Alright then, inquiring minds would like to know- why haven’t numerous cold cases, human and drug trafficking mafias, etc, etc been busted with all this intrusion?

They go further with revelation of the method: “In the spirit of openness and transparency, here is a partial list of current and planned future data collection targets.” Gosh, what nice, considerate tyrants. In the left column, they provide a list of related reading material on these schemes and the implications to be used on said “targets.” Is this to promote self-censoring and the Asch Experiment outcomes to fit nicely into SWS?

Next, scroll down the page to see the pre-crime revelation and “wrong-think” end-game.

Virtual Reality

What about virtual reality and V.R. headsets? What are the psychological effects of engaging in V.R.? Will they give the user a warning? These emit blue light and fire right into your pineal gland, taking you to Neverland, the likely ultimate feed mechanism of SWS.

The tail end of centuries of efforts by the Kabalists, Freemasons and the Illuminists adepts is to completely control other human beings. The following quote comes from a communist manual on how to brainwash a nation.

The first thing to be degraded in any nation is the state of Man, himself. Nations which have high ethical tone are difficult to conquer. Their loyalties are hard to shake, their allegiance to their leaders is fanatical, and what they usually call their spiritual integrity cannot be violated by duress. It is not efficient to attack a nation in such a frame of mind. It is the basic purpose of [mind-control] to reduce that state of mind to a point where it can be ordered and enslaved. Thus, the first target is Man, himself. He must be degraded from a spiritual being to an animalistic reaction pattern. He must think of himself as an animal, capable only of animalistic reactions. He must no longer think of himself, or of his fellows, as capable of ‘spiritual endurance,’ or nobility …

The goal is to break down the human brain (pineal gland) to such an extent that it can no longer support higher consciousness.

Understanding the Pineal Gland, Your Third Eye

It’s well established that the pineal gland releases melatonin, which directs circadian rhythms and sleep cycles. Good sleep is critical to your well being and higher human consciousness. The pineal gland acts like a third eye by detecting light and releasing a hormonal response. It allows the body to respond to the light and dark cycles of day and night on Earth.

As a conductor of the endocrine system, the pineal gland controls hormone signals to all organs. It plays a dual neural-endocrine role with functions spanning into all bodily systems.

Today, evidence suggests the pineal gland is the master conductor of the physiology of the brain and body. René Descartes described the pineal gland as a unique meeting point between body and soul. He also described it where all “thoughts are formed.”

Winter Watch Takeaway

In the interim, before many of us here are caught up in some Big Brother wrong-think gulag sweep, care and nourishment of the third eye to counter the brainwashing and strategy of tension programming is paramount. Avoiding 5G and V.R. are obvious, as is cutting down on electronic devices, such as smart phones that can harm you as well as track you. The kakistocracy’s Big Tech communication device goliaths earned $1.3 trillion in 2020, so boycotting these products impacts the end game.

The pineal gland can be activated via certain sounds and tones. There are a number of websites that provide sounds for pineal gland protection. You can experiment with them, but most of us need pineal-gland awakening.

I have found that avoidance of mainstream media aka lugenpresse helps. In fact when occasionally I am expose to it I recoil.

Headsets are useful. Try to relax before bed. Shut down computers and electronic devices an hour ahead of time. Stay away from alcohol and drugs. Fluoride suppresses the gland, so avoid that, too. The pineal gland is not protected by the blood, brain barrier – thus aluminum, mercury and other toxics can calcify it. Covid vaccines are surely a pathway to the sensitive pineal gland,

Read: The Medical Mafia’s Reckless Use of Aluminum as a Method of Debilitating the Population

I like this tonal for a quick 9-minute workout. Longer ones are a deeper experience, although you may just doze off to a nice unfitful sleep. Here is longer angelic 432 Hz mediation music. The top palate of your mouth has relaxing nerve endings. Apply light pressure with your tongue while meditating.

You will notice that you can actually feel a little pressure and sensation in the pineal gland inside your head. You may experience bursts of light. Mine are usually a soft orange — but not intensely so. Many claim a spiritual experience. I am not that advanced, but this is a pleasant healing experience for me that’s worth putting into a routine.