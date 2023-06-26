Understanding and Countering Sentient World Simulation

The Pentagon is running an artificial intelligence (A.I.) program to test how people react to propaganda and strategy of tension. The program is called Sentient World Simulation (SWS). Defense, intelligence and homeland security officials are constructing a parallel world on a computer that agencies will use to test propaganda messages and military strategies.
With this “God Tier” technology, if the user wants to bring about a certain event, he would already know how the masses would likely behave. It features an avatar for each person in the real world that’s based upon data collected about us from records and the internet.
The core of the data collection is the smart phone, which will be ramped up with 5G technology. Avoid both.
Read “How to Mess With Surveillance”
SWS uses A.I. routines based on the psychological theories of Marty Seligman and others. Seligman introduced the theory of “learned helplessness” in the 1960s after electro-shocking beagles until they cowered and urinated on the bottom of their cages.
The scamdemic is straight out of the learned helplessness playbook and is applied on a massive scale at the global level.
The kakistocracy, or Crime Syndicate, is developing a parallel planet Earth with billions of individual “nodes” that reflect or mirror every man, woman and child this side of the dividing line between reality, artificial reality (A.R.) and virtual reality (V.R.).
SWS will be a “synthetic mirror of the real world with automated continuous calibration with respect to current real-world information,” according to a concept paper for the project.
“SWS provides an environment for testing Psychological Operations (PSYOPs),” the paper reads. Crime Syndicate operatives can then “develop and test multiple courses of action to anticipate and shape behaviors of adversaries, neutrals, and partners.” SWS also replicates financial institutions, utilities, media outlets and street corner shops. By applying theories of economics and human psychology, its developers believe they can predict and influence how individuals and mobs will respond to various stressors.
Domestic Surveillance Directorate: Revelation of the Method
What sort of “data” is being collected? Everyone reading this post should have a good look at what the people at the Domestic Surveillance Directorate are kind enough to reveal. It’s prefaced with an Orwellian Big Brother warning and their motto: “If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear.”
-here is a partial list of current and planned future data collection targets:
- internet searches (ie; here’s a collection of searches by Federal Government workers)
- websites visited
- emails sent and received
- social media activity (Facebook, Twitter, etc)
- blogging activity including posts read, written, and commented on – View our patent
- videos watched and/or uploaded online
- photos viewed and/or uploaded online
- mobile phone GPS-location data
- mobile phone apps downloaded
- phone call records – View our patent
- text messages sent and received
- Skype video calls
- online purchases and auction transactions
- credit card/ debit card transactions
- financial information
- legal documents
- travel documents
- health records
- cable television shows watched and recorded
- commuter toll records
- electronic bus and subway passes / Smartpasses
- facial recognition data from surveillance cameras
- educational records
- arrest records
- driver license information
- DNA
Alright then, inquiring minds would like to know- why haven’t numerous cold cases, human and drug trafficking mafias, etc, etc been busted with all this intrusion?
They go further with revelation of the method: “In the spirit of openness and transparency, here is a partial list of current and planned future data collection targets.” Gosh, what nice, considerate tyrants. In the left column, they provide a list of related reading material on these schemes and the implications to be used on said “targets.” Is this to promote self-censoring and the Asch Experiment outcomes to fit nicely into SWS?
The Asch Conformity Experiment Revealed the Significance of One Person Speaking Truth to Power
Next, scroll down the page to see the pre-crime revelation and “wrong-think” end-game.
Virtual Reality
What about virtual reality and V.R. headsets? What are the psychological effects of engaging in V.R.? Will they give the user a warning? These emit blue light and fire right into your pineal gland, taking you to Neverland, the likely ultimate feed mechanism of SWS.
The tail end of centuries of efforts by the Kabalists, Freemasons and the Illuminists adepts is to completely control other human beings. The following quote comes from a communist manual on how to brainwash a nation.
The first thing to be degraded in any nation is the state of Man, himself. Nations which have high ethical tone are difficult to conquer. Their loyalties are hard to shake, their allegiance to their leaders is fanatical, and what they usually call their spiritual integrity cannot be violated by duress. It is not efficient to attack a nation in such a frame of mind. It is the basic purpose of [mind-control] to reduce that state of mind to a point where it can be ordered and enslaved. Thus, the first target is Man, himself. He must be degraded from a spiritual being to an animalistic reaction pattern. He must think of himself as an animal, capable only of animalistic reactions. He must no longer think of himself, or of his fellows, as capable of ‘spiritual endurance,’ or nobility …
The goal is to break down the human brain (pineal gland) to such an extent that it can no longer support higher consciousness.
Understanding the Pineal Gland, Your Third Eye
It’s well established that the pineal gland releases melatonin, which directs circadian rhythms and sleep cycles. Good sleep is critical to your well being and higher human consciousness. The pineal gland acts like a third eye by detecting light and releasing a hormonal response. It allows the body to respond to the light and dark cycles of day and night on Earth.
As a conductor of the endocrine system, the pineal gland controls hormone signals to all organs. It plays a dual neural-endocrine role with functions spanning into all bodily systems.
Today, evidence suggests the pineal gland is the master conductor of the physiology of the brain and body. René Descartes described the pineal gland as a unique meeting point between body and soul. He also described it where all “thoughts are formed.”
Winter Watch Takeaway
In the interim, before many of us here are caught up in some Big Brother wrong-think gulag sweep, care and nourishment of the third eye to counter the brainwashing and strategy of tension programming is paramount. Avoiding 5G and V.R. are obvious, as is cutting down on electronic devices, such as smart phones that can harm you as well as track you. The kakistocracy’s Big Tech communication device goliaths earned $1.3 trillion in 2020, so boycotting these products impacts the end game.
The pineal gland can be activated via certain sounds and tones. There are a number of websites that provide sounds for pineal gland protection. You can experiment with them, but most of us need pineal-gland awakening.
I have found that avoidance of mainstream media aka lugenpresse helps. In fact when occasionally I am expose to it I recoil.
Headsets are useful. Try to relax before bed. Shut down computers and electronic devices an hour ahead of time. Stay away from alcohol and drugs. Fluoride suppresses the gland, so avoid that, too. The pineal gland is not protected by the blood, brain barrier – thus aluminum, mercury and other toxics can calcify it. Covid vaccines are surely a pathway to the sensitive pineal gland,
Read: The Medical Mafia’s Reckless Use of Aluminum as a Method of Debilitating the Population
I like this tonal for a quick 9-minute workout. Longer ones are a deeper experience, although you may just doze off to a nice unfitful sleep. Here is longer angelic 432 Hz mediation music. The top palate of your mouth has relaxing nerve endings. Apply light pressure with your tongue while meditating.
You will notice that you can actually feel a little pressure and sensation in the pineal gland inside your head. You may experience bursts of light. Mine are usually a soft orange — but not intensely so. Many claim a spiritual experience. I am not that advanced, but this is a pleasant healing experience for me that’s worth putting into a routine.
One problem is these people don’t lie well. Like the “why we collect your data” reasoning… Sorry but “in the past” law enforcement didn’t start collecting data until a crime was committed. That was their cue. This is commonly BEFORE a suspect is identified, which can take time. Gee whiz you’d think these lousy amateurs could get an obvious detail like that right. As far as staying away from the lugenpresse, I agree in part. I stay tuned in periodically to observe their revelation of the method. They’re pretty transparent in revealing their agenda in a lot of ways, but the smugness of the reporters is my kryptonite that causes me to tap out… An irony regarding the mainstream media and the “truther” movement (or alt media or conspiracy researchers or whatever you want to call it) is that the lugenpresse is commonly sourced by investigating parties to prove their points. I know we can’t all be investigative journalists confirming our findings but citing known liars seems dubious. I don’t know the solution to this conundrum, I’m just making an observation. Regarding the DSD’s “threatening” motto- this is actually an admission by them that they’re scared of us, what with their “secret interpretations of the patriot act and top secret 4th amendment exceptions allowed by FISA”. So their motto outs them as the scared ones since they’re the ones hiding things. People often tell obvious lies when they’re scared, and this explains why these folks suck so badly at lying. Government and their media and tech buddies, as well as their banker owners, are scared like little sissies. How flattering. I am not sure why they’re so scared- the US populace has shown amazing restraint in the face of blatant provocations against them on multiple fronts. People chalk this inaction up due to Americans’ apathy or laziness, but things aren’t totally fubar yet, so I contend it’s restraint. Perhaps their AI computer is signaling that the end is nigh… I reckon the whites of their eyes are starting to show.
No, they are not amateurs. They are highly developed narcissists. Part of the narcissist modus operandi – the power trip of their drug of choice – is the feeling of power and control over another, so to tell you beforehand what they are going to do, and then do it. This is their thrill – to have you so browbeaten that you don’t resist them, even when you know what they are going to do. which is why in domestic abuse situations, if the abuser threatens or begins to harm, even your pet, it is truly time to get out, because it is going to get real ugly, real soon and you’ll be dead. So all their talk over last 20+ years of depopulation etc is simply the narcissists getting a thrill from narrating their story of power and control in advance. Truly evil – just like their master the devil. And I also believe this is why so many cannot see it – if I myself am a liar, I will not correct it in my children. If I am drunk on power and control (even if only in mild ways that society deems acceptable for the control of eg children) and believe in that mode for eliciting obedience from others – my spouse/children etc to do my will (as opposed to truly educating with respect and teaching to think and question), then I will NOT EVEN SEE the actions of others who also live that way as being something unusual, and indeed I will approve of them in their totalitarian control. I have been on a journey of late of standing and speaking and finding my voice. It does not make one’s life comfortable to tell the truth (even if you do it with respect) but you can feel the chains coming off your own spirit, followed by the joy of being more authentic and feeling like you finally have a rock under your feet, instead of living for the approval of others.
Oh… narcissists also feed off and get a thrill from the angry responses of their victims. They feed on your upset. Go gray rock and factual to defeat them. so even when the citizens of the world get upset… they will feed off that. People crying in court is their bread; people angry on the street is their meat.
also, has anyone thought of HOW WE CAN CUT THEIR MONEY FLOW as a small, ground-roots resistance? eg stop buying coke, pepsi, bread, milk and the other things that put money in their pockets? I don’t have the facilities or know where to start to do that, but it would be awesome… a website that lists the companies and subcompanies and sub-sub-companies to boycott to reduce further funds going to covid-19 criminals. Yes, we would do without some luxuries for a bit… and might have the hassle to change insurance and banks etc, but we would all be better off in so many ways. And yes, it may only be a small difference, but every little bit that hinders them is a good thing. And also a list of who is ‘clean of covid profits’ to buy from. Or at least better, if not clean. This would also support the small businesses and help get economy back. Sure, the ex-doctor might be gardening for local produce for local market, but … his patients won’t need him so much anymore anyway!
What a great article, Russ. I have just finished listening to the penultimate link (936Hz Pineal Gland Activation Solfeggio Meditation w/ Binaural Beat frequencies) and now have the longer 432Hz Healing Meditation Music playing.
I need to pay more attention to this message.
I have not been so soothed since Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s sublime “Hymn of the Cherubim”
or here
Tchaikovsky was inspired – ya think?
And this is for Simple Citizen as I know he likes Rachmaninoff (while he is compiling)
• Bless The Lord, O My Soul (S. Rachmaninoff “All-Night Vigil” / Vespers, op. 37, 2.)
JS,
Many thanks! Excellent!
Finished compiling; turned two in — whew! Going to take a break from WW due to the schedule (which I mentioned) and just because I have spent a good week or so simply writing a lot for WW.
Not sure the if / when on the threads turned in; out of my hands.
I do have an excellent 528Hz File for Soileggio (just sounds – no music – a compendium of different frequency files), but it seems that is is only sold through Itunes (cannot find it anywhere else). I would have to switch computers / platforms to link it, as I do not have Itunes on this machine.
Either way, I really like the video here, and remain appreciative. Since I am going to take some time off, I might swing over to the other place and catch you over there later in the week (if you are around).
Please be well; hope all is great with you and yours.
All my best,
Simple
Was able to do it from this computer and get a link:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/528-hz-solfeggio-frequencies-delta-theta-healing-beta/849064974
As I said, not music – I do have other musical ones; however, I just like the sounds on this one the most – a bit of a “goto” during “cold season” and winter in general.
Best,
SC
There is an app that can be found on androids called Signal generator by xyz-apps. It’s a great tool. You can set any frequency you want including infrasonic/ultrasonic hertz. I have found it a huge help with clearing chakras of blocks and attachments. Here is a list that is a compilation of frequencies documented by Dr. Rife it also includes additional frequencies from other respectable sources.
spooky2rife.com
The problem with AI is the same problem seen with driverless cars. You can only make 2 choices, when to start and when to stop. If you make the choice to start, you have also chosen to defer judgement and are therefore “along for the ride”
The egg heads sold TPTB on it, but with that, they surrendered to it…No one knows where ideas come from since they are not of the material. Original ideas are not a mechanical function of converging chemicals.
people will create a new language and the AI will be 2own d3ph to it
Count me (for now) as an AI skeptic; IBM sold hospitals an AI Based Cancer Diagnostic/Treatment system (at 500+K yearly subscription). It was a proprietary search engine (said to be pretty good); as to “where the ideas” (treatment regime) came from? – they came from a group of oncology physicians at a top NYC hospital – pure man-behind-the-curtain stuff. Most buyers eventually bailed.
The famous IBM DeepBlue “chess” computer was merely 4 or 5 brilliant IBM engineers – all grand master level chess players who learned to use a computer to play chess better. Extremely clever, but nothing “artificial” about.
Great post, Russ. Those are some good links-much appreciated. Beethoven gives me a spiritual experience- unfortunately this often causes me to drive too fast, and with the Pastorale cranked up I can no longer hear the radar detector- life is full of problems.
As far as data collection goes, online video sites are a mine of information for (((them))).
Bitchute is run by 77th Brigade, the British armys online spy brigade. Bitchute works great- guess why.
153news does not work so well, but is certainly monitored by the Evil Ones.
Brand New Tube is, like Bitchute, UK based. It also works very well. Unlike Bitchute, which is 85% Zioganda, the videos on BNT are mostly pretty authentic.
Brighteon is a bit of a puzzle. It is fronted by Mike Adams, who is definitely out front on health issues, with pretty much the best information on the internet concerning The Jab. I cant help thinking that Mike Adams has some connection with an intelligence agency, however, because Brighteon costs a whole bunch of money to run, and I doubt that Adams or even his wealthy friends have that much dough to burn. Regardless, I feel that Mike Adams is mostly on the right side of things. His video interviews with Dr. Lee Merritt and Dr. Chris Shaw are absolute must sees.
https://www.brighteon.com/eb1b58c0-d62f-4229-9098-5fd861118053
https://www.brighteon.com/df5d1404-47a6-4803-b1d3-d4f1fe409372
Adams and Alex Jones are controlled opp. But they can be very helpful. First, understand the nature and purpose of controlled opposition: In short, To keep the pitchforks in the closet by giving hope, distract away from the bigger issues by creating outrage over smaller fish, and make a lot of money along the way.
Now, this can be very helpful. Try this exercise for 3 days. Read their headlines, read the Zero Hedge and Drudge Report Headlines…All considered alt media. DO NOT READ THE ARTICLES.
Then, ask yourself one question: WHAT DO THEY WANT ME TO KNOW IN THIS MOSAIC?
How to spot genuine sources Litmus test:
Does the thought leader attempt to “move the ball” and do something they clearly have capacity to achieve, or do they just bloviate?…Most of these doctors seem fraudulent to me
Do they talk about the (((people)))
Do they talk about nine one one
Yeah, I am with you on this one. I think we discussed this before with Jones getting a boost in credibility through Pieczenik (DIA), which began after 9/11 and has grown to become the golden parachute for the latter. Jones copied and utilized Steve P.’s nutrition network to build a line of products that it is questionable whether Jones actually takes. This spills into the “health ranger”, and is a long game psyop with a 50 / 50 offering of truth and hysteria. It is well crafted, impressive and rather transparent if you do not deep dive into what these folks are always saying and use a buffet approach to your exposure, followed by finding other sources of confirmation.
Crumbs of the real deal, followed by good old fashioned 4 Card Monte. Do I think Jones is that Texas comedian? No. Do I think he is Mossad? No. Do I think he is an offshoot of DIA? Oh hell yes!
Please consider that controlled opposition and asymmetrical warfare means boku bucks in the never ending competition between federal departments to get a slice of the known (near) trillion and the unknown “black” money. If one group (DIA) has a project that is successful, then they can ask for another group’s (CIA) funding to some extent. And on and on it goes since even before 1947 (between the Army and the Navy for instance)
The “health ranger” is in the trickle down for these funds., and is a subsidiary of the op.
Best,
SC
Really tired, so I shall be brief…
Pineal Gland health can be bolstered by two or three things very quickly:
Fasting and / or water fasting
Increased O2
and
Metal detoxification
Since everyone here is intelligent, I am sure you can get resources on all 3 that may suit your individual circumstances. Increased O2 is a big one. An offbeat, yet excellent resource would be the company Live 02 or find Dr. Campbell’s book on EWOT.
https://liveo2.com/
Best,
SC
Actually, While I do fast…Number 1 solution, Try incorporating grounding yourself daily, half hour barefoot outside. I sleep with grounded sheets…Best sleep in years.I swear by it!…also add nano silver if things get too toxic
This guy will help: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tC63makWZE
I would recommend vitamin K2 for increased pineal gland health and general well being, especially when paired with vit D3. K2 helps decalsify (sp?) the pineal gland and is key to building strong healthy bones and teeth. It also helps keep plaque out of your blood stream.
Bly,
Really great recommendations!
On a separate note, but in support of what you are saying:
(Humbly) If you can take a K1 / K2 combo, then you will be helping the pineal as Bly states quite rightly above, but you will also be helping prevent and clotting issues if you took the shot or are concerned about shedding by proximity.
K1 is excellent against blood clots. Often you can find a good combo (like Pure Encapsulations Synergy K), but you can also go isolated and rotate (which is what I am doing now). I use two Solaray products for this. When I think I am going to be around a lot of folks who got the “stab”, then I keep the K2 fixed, but increase the K1.
Just my own ideas, please research what might be best for you.
Thanks for that post of D / K, excellent idea and all quite right.
Best,
Simple Citizen
BGNZ,
My friend, you are genius. Silver is part of an excellent way to actually detox other metals. I will use a spray from time-to-time so I am with you on that one.
What I am coming to is the removal of metal from my fillings (and boy that one ain’t cheap to have it done right). Amalgam fillings are a near conspiracy to enslave us all in the U.S. and other part of the world by having mercury leeching into our system on a constant basis, over years. Not even going to get into which group of folks might have had this “great idea” and still push for the practice.
We have previously discussed fasting, so I am just acknowledging it here; ditto for me.
Flooding the body with oxygen is just something I have been into for about a decade. Now, I am not perfect at the practice, and if someone goes the H2O2 food-grade route, I would stress caution; however, I have tried it all and like it all.
Without going too long here, I would caution against “oxygen supplements” as many are over priced and not going to help. Chlorophyll liquid is always reasonably priced, tastes good in water (you dilute it), is an excellent help on the oxygen side, turns your tongue temporarily green and is normally quite affordable.
For those of you who live in places other than the U.S., having an oxygen tank and a simple exercise bike (what Dr. Campbell and other adherents of EWOT recommend) is far easier, less costly and will work just fine for the concept; just start slowly please.
As for the U.S., they (now you know who “they” are) would love nothing more than to “choke us out”, so I recommend things like Live O2 since is cuts “red tape”. Torchy and I have also discussed lower cost oxygen concentrators, which either do not require a script or are easier to secure from a DOC, than an O2 tank. The issue is that O2 can get really costly for any of us living in the U.S., because these suckers know it works and can sure all sorts of issues, including drug addiction. They are only so happy to write a script at the end as a FORM OF COMPASSION TO EASE THEIR OWN GUILT FOR HAVING HELPED KILL YOU OR GRAND MA. Sorry, I know Simple is being not so nice on that last part, but that is the simple truth.
In the U.S. fill the home with plants, get a concentrator if you can, try the Chlorophyll, consider H2O2 (food grade as a supplement – but do your research and go slow), and move to a mountain or some other rural place (your lungs will love you for it)…and oh yeah, try to get any metal out of your mouth!
Gotta run.
All my best,
SC
Ha! Thanks SC…Not a Genius, but definitely a Stellium
Interesting! Was Pluto involved (just a little light humor).
Best,
SC
We forgot one that I am not sure you use BGNZ, and that is a rebounder. Again, there is a lot on this subject that I could offer, but the basic is that moving up and down on one of these things from just 3-7 minutes, can do a lot for your cells (shed the old, help with the new – keep the blood flowing nice) and therefore strengthen the mind, as well as the pineal gland.
Now for those of us who have injuries and have had surgeries where arthritis could become an issue down the road, these little versions of a trampoline can be excellent. For those of us, yours truly included, who do other activities, these devices can keep you limber. And for folks who do not exercise very often or just have setbacks on the physical end, this could be a way back to just feeling a bit better, which you can do anywhere (since now the fold and even can come with bags).
On the personal level, I prefer the bungee corded ones. It is not about the noise, as some of the spring ones can be pretty close to silent these days. The issue is the maintenance. With the springs, you need to lubricate them weekly, which can really fizzle the old ownership. The other ones do not require this type of maintenance.
So bouncing can be another option to keep that gland and your lymph system, tip-tiop.
All my best,
SC
This parallel reality already exists. It isn’t synthetic it is an artificially created copy of earth. It is a space that operates on a higher frequency I say its a different density not dimension. It is superimposed over current reality it mirrors earth and functions in sync with it as if they were one. This density/artificial reality has clones of all humans including a fragment of their consciousness. These clones are being used by entities from the Draco Orion Alliance this includes the Archons. They operate in sync with their human counterpart. In this space the cloned version of people are a hive mind to which our thoughts are being fed to. This is where they are able to control and manipulated our consciousness. These entities have the ability to influence humans thoughts, actions and behaviors. This is an invasion of our personal lives it infringes on our birthrights, our free will, our autonomy and strips us of the very rights and freedoms that define us as being human. The way to take back our soviergnty is to understand how consciousness works. We all have our individual consciousness,our soul. Here in this third dimensional reality we got to experience individualism. We are all still connected to the united consciousness. The thoughts and feelings we experience are fed into the united consciousness which then manifests reality. T.V., internet, movies, magazines, ect. are the etc. are the tools they use to control and manipulate what we put our thought and attention on. Keeping us distracted has prevented us from realizing our true power and reclaiming our freedom. All esoteric knowledge that we should have had access to has either been destroyed, surpressed and hidden. This is to keep us trapped and divided. What needs to happen is people must come together with singleness of purpose. If we can gather enough people who will agree to focus all the energy from their thoughts with the same intention being truth, freedom , spiritual evolution, and higher consciousness we can impact the united consciousness and change the direction of this timeline. Coming together will raise the frequency of the planet and it will destroy this parallel reality. Scientists say they don’t understand consciousness yet couldn’t be further from the truth. They understand it and they know the power it holds. We are spiritual beings, we were created with a spark of divinity. They don’t want us to remember this power.