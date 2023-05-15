Mayhem Unfolds In Oakland As Soros-Backed DA Fails To Enforce Law And Order

Zero Hedge | May 8, 2023

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a violent and chaotic “sideshow” that ended up with a mob torching a car and someone plowing another vehicle into it.

A video posted on Twitter shows the scary scene unfolding late Friday night near the intersection of Oak Street and 10th near the Oakland Museum of California.

In a series of tweets, journalist Michael Shellenberger said the proliferation of dangerous sideshows results from “a progressive D.A. who has stopped enforcing many laws.”

Oakland voters felt law enforcement was too strict and so last fall elected a progressive D.A. who has stopped enforcing many laws. The result is lawlessness, “sideshows,” and assaults carried out with impunity. pic.twitter.com/xf6xWc6EPD — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 6, 2023

