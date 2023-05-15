News Ticker

Mayhem Unfolds In Oakland As Soros-Backed DA Fails To Enforce Law And Order

May 15, 2023

Zero Hedge | May 8, 2023

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a violent and chaotic “sideshow” that ended up with a mob torching a car and someone plowing another vehicle into it.

A video posted on Twitter shows the scary scene unfolding late Friday night near the intersection of Oak Street and 10th near the Oakland Museum of California.

In a series of tweets, journalist Michael Shellenberger said the proliferation of dangerous sideshows results from “a progressive D.A. who has stopped enforcing many laws.”

