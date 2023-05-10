AI could replace up to 8 in 10 jobs, expert says

The Hill | May 9, 2023

An expert said that artificial intelligence could replace up to 8 in 10 jobs “in the next few years.”

Researcher Ben Goertzel, the founder and chief executive officer of SingularityNET, said in a new interview with AFP that he does not believe artificial intelligence (AI) is a threat to jobs, but rather a benefit. He also said he opposed proposals that would pause ChatGPT for a temporary amount of time, saying that misinformation that is spread on the platform is no different than on the internet.

“You could probably obsolete maybe 80 percent of jobs that people do, without having an AGI, by my guess,” he said. “Not with ChatGPT exactly as a product. But with systems of that nature, which are going to follow in the next few years.” (***)