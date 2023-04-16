Luxury lingerie brand ‘by women, for women’ posts new ad with biological male in women’s bra and panties

Fox News | April 14, 2023

A high-end lingerie brand that once prided itself on having premium products for women only, recently put out an ad featuring a biological male in a bra and panties.

In a post to its Instagram account Wednesday, luxury lingerie company Honey Birdette used a male model to show off its new “RUBY” 3-piece lingerie set. In the images, model Jake DuPree attempted seductive poses while wearing a red bra, panties, and red matching stockings.

The caption for Honey Birdette’s post stated, “Red curtain moment! @jakedupree stars in the RUBY 3 piece set.”

