Disney Begins 7000 Job Cuts After String Of Theatrical Failures

Zero Hedge | March 23, 2023
Disney has finally hit the financial wall after a long string of money losing theatrical and streaming service failures, with the company committing last month to at least 7000 job cuts to help cover a $5.5 billion total savings target. The move followed the abrupt replacement of former CEO Bob Chapek and the return of Bob Iger, and has been blamed on “macroeconomic headwinds.”
Those layoffs are being initiated in March, with the bulk of pink slips expected to be handed out in April as new details of the mass firings emerge. Already, Marvel Studios VFX head and notorious woke promoter Victoria Alonzo has abruptly left the company, indicating that layoffs may extend to management.
Disney has made little mention of the role their “diversity and inclusion” methodology might have played in plummeting audience numbers both for theatrical releases and streaming subscriptions. Disney+ lost over 2.4 million subscribers in February, while movies like Lightyear, Strange Worlds, Pinocchio and Ant Man 3 have all flopped at the box office in the past year. Pending releases including live action adaptations of The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan are heavily injected with identity politics and audience reactions to trailers are so far extremely negative, hinting that these films will also have a dismal showing.
With the obscene, evil power of the Central Bank Clan, (CBC), it’s almost as if the collapse of this Marxist sty is planned to begin soon. The beauty in this rabid evil? The CBC not only duped the common man, literally working them into worshipping them, but actually making them appear a perrenial victim class. “Poor us!!” they say, as they drive the blade repeatedly into the GOim’s back.
The world revolution which we will experience will be exclusively our affair and will rest in our hands. This revolution will tighten the Jewish domination over all other people. Le Peuple Juif, February 8, 1919
There is much in the fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolshevists. The ideals of Bolshevism are consonant with many of the highest ideals of Judaism. Jewish Chronicle London, April 4, 1919
The Bolshevist officials of Russia are Jews. The Russian Revolution with all its ghastly horrors was a Jewish movement. The Jewish Chronicle, Sept. 22, 1922
And when you have succeeded you will discover that you can now effect your own legislation at will and you can, by careful organization, by constant campaigns about the terrors of society, by pretence as to your effectiveness, make the capitalist himself, by his own appropriation, finance a large portion of the quiet Communist conquest of that nation. Address of the Jew Laventria Beria, The Communist Textbook on Psychopolitics, p. 8
From the Introductory Address (circa ?1936) by none other than Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria (architect of the Katyn massacre – falsely blamed on the Germans for over 45 years):
“By psychopolitics our chief goals are effectively carried forward. To produce a maximum of chaos in the culture of the enemy is our first most important step. Our fruits are grown in chaos, distrust, economic depression, and scientific turmoil. At last a weary populace can seek peace only in our offered Communist State, at last only communism can resolve the problems of the masses.”
[…]
You must work until suicide arising from mental imbalance is common and calls forth no general investigation or remark. With the institutions for the insane you have in your country prisons that can hold a million persons and can hold them without civil rights or any hope of freedom. And upon these people can be practiced shock and surgery so that never again will they draw a sane breath.
[…]
You must dominate as respected men in the fields of psychiatry and psychology. You must dominate the hospitals and universities.”
• Jewish-Communist Brainwashing Techniques – A Synthesis of the Jewish-Russian Textbook on Psychopolitics – by Alex Drobychev
One source:
https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?post/Drobychev-Alexi-Jewish-communist-brainwashing-techniques