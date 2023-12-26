Russ Winter presented at 2023 False Flags and Conspiracies conference. The topic was the October 7 Israel-Hamas false flag. The talk is here.

Elements of a “false flag” center around the complete stand down of the IDF as Hamas entered unimpeded and with virtually no resistance into southern Israel. There is the typical rancid smell of some staging as well – such the alledged atrocity of the 8am Peace Rave right on the Gaza border and the nonsensical use of flying paragliders and load bulldozers to tear down fences at the heavily surveilled border.

The correct term for Israel’s hyper aggressive over response “get some” tactics toward their citizens being taken hostage is Hannibal, not Hercules.

Just after this conference and as further collaboration of the theory of this presentation Israeli media released overhead footage of the IDF shelling of kibbutz Beeri.

New Channel 12 report reveals footage of Israeli tanks shelling homes filled with Israeli noncombatants inside Kibbutz Beeri while hundreds of soldiers waited outside doing nothing The video compliments testimony of tanks killing many Israelis on 10/7 pic.twitter.com/kexS2H7OSo — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) December 19, 2023