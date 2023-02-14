Whatever They Decide These UFOs Are, The Answer Will Be More US Militarism

Caitlin Johnstone | Feb. 13, 2023
US war planes have shot down three unidentified objects in North American airspace over the last three days, which is entirely without precedent.
On Sunday an octagon-shaped object was reportedly shot down over Lake Huron near the Canadian border after first being detected some 1,300 miles away over Montana on Saturday night. On Saturday a cylindrical object was reportedly shot down over Canada’s Yukon territory by an American F-22, and on Friday an object “about the size of a small car” was reportedly shot down after being detected over Alaska.
“Wag the Dog” – all these objects are probably failed, obsolete or old US “satellites” or black ops UFO’s that the US military wants to get rid of; what better way to do this than by shooting them down and blaming the enemy of the day (China, Russia, etc), or even better the Project Blue Beam engineered “alien invasion” script Any way you look at it, it is just an excuse (as you said) to more “US militarism”. Remember their motto: “Never let a good crisis go to waste”.
I have one question unrelated to what these balloons really are – what the Hell is the U.S. doing shooting anything down in Canadian airspace???
NORAD