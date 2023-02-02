Surge in child fentanyl poisonings ‘just the beginning’ of fentanyl crisis

Fox News| Feb. 1, 2023

A new study shows children are dying of fentanyl poisoning faster than any other age group.

Many of these deaths are children of drug users who are accidentally exposing their kids.

That’s what happened on New Year’s Eve in Kenner, Louisiana, a New Orleans suburb. One-year-old Leo Callero was found dead with fentanyl in his system. His family tells us his mother, Alexis Callero was a heroin user and the state was actively investigating his custody, but it was too late.

“It’s really just a numb feeling,” said Leo’s paternal aunt Lexis Staub. “It still feels unreal. We’re just trying to get justice for Leo. This should never happen.”