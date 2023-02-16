(MSM- The Guardian) Revealed: the (Israeli) hacking and disinformation team meddling in elections

The Guardian | Feb. 15, 2023

‘Team Jorge’ unit exposed by undercover investigation

Group sells hacking services and access to vast army of fake social media profiles

Evidence unit behind disinformation campaigns across world

Mastermind Tal Hanan claims covert involvement in 33 presidential elections

A team of Israeli contractors who claim to have manipulated more than 30 elections around the world using hacking, sabotage and automated disinformation on social media has been exposed in a new investigation.

The unit is run by Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former Israeli special forces operative who now works privately using the pseudonym “Jorge”, and appears to have been working under the radar in elections in various countries for more than two decades.

He is being unmasked by an international consortium of journalists. Hanan and his unit, which uses the codename “Team Jorge”, have been exposed by undercover footage and documents leaked to the Guardian.

(***)