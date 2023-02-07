Melania Trump watched 2019 ISIS raid from Situation Room, suggested ‘hero dog’ story in media

The Hill | Feb. 6, 2023

Melania Trump in October 2019 sat in and watched the U.S. raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a compound in Syria, according to a new memoir set for release this week.

The then-first lady was sitting directly inside the White House Situation Room and later suggested that the administration promote a story about the “hero dog” involved in the raid.

The details of the scene are included in “Soldier Secretary,” a memoir by former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller set for release on Tuesday. The Hill obtained an advanced copy of the book.

Miller, who in 2019 was the special assistant to the president for counterterrorism and transnational threats, writes that Melania Trump joined several top-ranking officials to watch the raid from the Situation Room.

(***)

Winter Watch:

Blast from the Past: The Multiple Deaths, Resurrections and Retirement of Boogeyman al-Baghdadi