Information Liberation | Feb. 8, 2023

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tore into comedian Joe Rogan on Tuesday for saying that “the idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous” and “like saying Italians aren’t into pizza!”

Joe Rogan on his podcast Saturday defended Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) tweet from 2019 saying that US political leaders support for Israel is driven by Jewish megadonors and is “all about the Benjamins baby.”

