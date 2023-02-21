Explosion Rocks Ohio Metal Plant, Sending Large Plume Of Black Smoke Into Sky

Zero Hedge | Feb. 20, 2023
Update (2030ET): The company has issued a statement confirming the explosion of unknown origin:
An explosion of unknown origin struck our Bedford, Ohio facility today resulting in injuries to employees and significant damage to the facility.
Our efforts now are focused on supporting the first responders who came on scene quickly to help our employees.
The safety and health of our employees is our top priority and we commit to ensuring they receive the medical care they need.
We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio where we have been operating for more than 100 years.
Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families at this difficult time.
On Monday afternoon, a large explosion rocked a metal manufacturing plant just east of Cleveland, Ohio, sparking a fire and sending a massive column of black smoke into the sky.
Fox News said the explosion occurred at I Schumann & Co. metal plant in Bedford. The company produces metal alloys.
The black smoke billowing into the sky is reminiscent of the East Palestine controlled burn of toxic chemicals earlier this month. Law enforcement in Bedford has yet to say if the smoke is toxic to surrounding communities.
