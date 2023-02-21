Explosion Rocks Ohio Metal Plant, Sending Large Plume Of Black Smoke Into Sky

Zero Hedge | Feb. 20, 2023

Update (2030ET): The company has issued a statement confirming the explosion of unknown origin:

An explosion of unknown origin struck our Bedford, Ohio facility today resulting in injuries to employees and significant damage to the facility.

Our efforts now are focused on supporting the first responders who came on scene quickly to help our employees.

The safety and health of our employees is our top priority and we commit to ensuring they receive the medical care they need.

We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio where we have been operating for more than 100 years.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families at this difficult time.