Don Lemon to receive formal training after remarks on women, age

The Hill | Feb. 21, 2023
CNN’s Don Lemon is slated to return to the network on Wednesday after receiving formal training following offensive comments he made on air about women and age.
In a note to staff on Monday evening obtained by The Hill, network President Chris Licht said he had spoken with Lemon and “had a frank and meaningful conversation.”
Late last week Lemon made comments that were widely panned during a discussion about a proposal from Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to require candidates for office over the age of 75 take a competency exam.
Post a Comment