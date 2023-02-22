Don Lemon to receive formal training after remarks on women, age

The Hill | Feb. 21, 2023

CNN’s Don Lemon is slated to return to the network on Wednesday after receiving formal training following offensive comments he made on air about women and age.

In a note to staff on Monday evening obtained by The Hill, network President Chris Licht said he had spoken with Lemon and “had a frank and meaningful conversation.”

“He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn,” Licht said. “We take this situation very seriously.”

Late last week Lemon made comments that were widely panned during a discussion about a proposal from Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to require candidates for office over the age of 75 take a competency exam.

