News Ticker

Don Lemon to receive formal training after remarks on women, age

February 22, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Media 0

The Hill | Feb. 21, 2023

CNN’s Don Lemon is slated to return to the network on Wednesday after receiving formal training following offensive comments he made on air about women and age.

In a note to staff on Monday evening obtained by The Hill, network President Chris Licht said he had spoken with Lemon and “had a frank and meaningful conversation.”

Late last week Lemon made comments that were widely panned during a discussion about a proposal from Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to require candidates for office over the age of 75 take a competency exam.

(***)

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: