The Presidential Advisor Who Introduced Epstein to Clinton Found Dead By Hanging With Gunshot Wound to Chest

Vigilant Citizen | June 14, 2022

Mark Middleton, the presidential advisor who introduced Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Clinton was found dead by hanging using a cheap extension cord … with a gunshot wound to his chest. His death was deemed a suicide. A few months prior, a woman linked to Middleton was found dead using a similar extension cord. There’s something sinister happening here.

As you probably know, Jeffrey Epstein was a billionaire child trafficker whose 2019 arrest, incarceration, and highly anticipated trial threatened to expose the elite’s sick tendencies. The flight logs of his infamous Lolita Express (the private jet used to transport guests and victims to Epstein’s private island) is a who’s who of the global elite: Politicians, celebrities, scientists, financiers, members of royal families, etc. Dozens of prominent people embarked on the Lolita Express and possibly engaged in unspeakable acts with the young victims that were trafficked by Epstein throughout the years. Bill Clinton boarded that plane over 20 times.

