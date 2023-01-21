News Ticker

Prominent CNN Doctor Concedes US Has Been ‘Overcounting’ COVID-19 Deaths

January 21, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, US News 1

Zero Hedge | Jan. 20, 2023

A doctor who appeared prominently in the media during the pandemic acknowledged this week the United States is “overcounting” COVID-19 deaths and stressed the need for “transparent reporting” on the real numbers.

Leana Wen, a former Planned Parenthood director who now works for CNN and the Washington Post, told the channel that natural immunity and vaccinations have reduced severe COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

“Hospitals are still routinely testing everyone who’s getting admitted for COVID,” Wen, also a former director of the Baltimore City Health Department, said in response to a question about whether her statements could be “fodder for conspiracy theorists.”

