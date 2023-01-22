April Gallop: Eyewitness at Pentagon on 9/11 Says There Was No Plane Debris

Editor Note: We have had to continually scramble to replace deleted videos and memory-holed websites referenced in our posts. This 9/11 re-post (rerun) relocates important deep-sixed evidence. However, we have no control over how long referenced videos and websites will be available and recommend viewing them now or as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we are increasingly finding that a large number of former YouTube videos that provide analysis of 9/11 has not been mirrored on Bitchute or elsewhere. A huge body of work is gone or will soon be relegated to the Internet dustbin.

One of the features of the cognitive-dissonance crowd is to proclaim that if someone saw something or was involved somehow, “they would eventually speak out.” Well, they do. And typically they are deep sixed. Here are examples.

April Gallop was in the Pentagon on 9/11 working in her office as “the object” hit. Here is her eyewitness account of what she experienced. The money part starts at minute 2:00. She saw no evidence of a large airliner. [Video title: “Pentagon Employee Witness Says There Was No Plane on 9-11-2001!”]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Incidentally, I had someone posing as April Gallup contact me by email a few years ago with an evil shaming ruse requesting that I remove this interview. Nice try.

Later, Gallop gives clues about how the Crime Syndicate controls the process. She said that while she was in the hospital, men in suits visited her more than once.

“They never identified themselves or even said which agency they worked for. But I know they were not newsmen because I learned that the Pentagon told news reporters not to cover survivors’ stories or they would not get any more stories out of there. The men who visited all said they couldn’t tell me what to say, they only wanted to make suggestions. But then they told me what to do, which was to take the (Victim Compensation Fund) money and shut up. They also kept insisting that a plane hit the building. They repeated this over and over. But I was there and I never saw a plane or even debris from a plane. I figure the plane story is there to brainwash people.”

The next Pentagon eyewitness is one Lloyde England, the taxi driver whose vehicle was hit by a clipped lamp pole. The money shot on this one is at minute 4:00, when England admits on camera that his compartmentalized role was a fraudulent lie. This man’s wife is in the FBI. [Video title: “Pentagon Attack Cab Driver Lloyde England’s Virtual Confession”]

The following video is a look at the hole in the Pentagon relative to the measurements of a Boeing 757 aircraft. More cartoon physics. [Video title: “Pentagon Hole Too Small for a Plane, No Internal Fire Damage”]

The familiar CCTV scam seen in most of these events: FBI has admitted it has 83 different videos of the crash. But all that has been released are five non-sequential frames that are totally inconclusive. [Video title: “Pentagon 9/11 Plane Crash Video 1”]

The explosion occurs close to the Pentagon’s heliport, an area that normally would be under 24-hour security surveillance, including video monitoring.

In this document from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, we can read through an interview with the staff responsible for the cameras at the Pentagon. The interview is long and distracting verbal diarrhea, but ultimately we get to the who, what, where, when trivium bottom line:

“Many security cameras at the Pentagon that could have captured the building being hit were switched off or had been taken down due to construction work that was taking place and therefore do not film the attack.”

More specifically, this incredible story was offered up:

“There are a lot of cameras within the facility at any one time,” commented Steve Pennington, a private consultant responsible for the Pentagon’s security cameras. However, due to renovation work that is being carried out on the Pentagon, many cameras close to where the attack occurs are currently out of use. Some cameras have been taken down temporarily. “There were cameras on poles at the other end, along the roadway, but they were down for construction projects or being changed out during the process,” Pennington recalled. Other cameras that would normally focus on the area where the crash occurs have been switched off. “Because that area was being renovated, a lot of the connectivity of these cameras and the infrastructure that allowed those cameras to be connected back to the building had been removed or destroyed, so they weren’t capturing images and offering fields of view,” Furthermore, a number of cameras near the area of impact are either destroyed or lose connectivity when the crash occurs, he adds. “

The lugenpresse at CNN inform us that two cameras did miraculously survive and were operating that day, but the story has since been scrubbed from the Internet.

Two recently installed cameras north of the crash site are apparently the only Pentagon security cameras that capture the building being hit.

Without further ado, here is an analysis of the only images captured from the security cameras on the Pentagon exterior grounds. Note that when you hear Crime Syndicate narrative about this scene, it is usually prefaced with the words, “the plane hit the Pentagon.” This is neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) designed to answer the question for you. Always disregard the narrative and examine using your own senses, asking the fundamental trivium method: who, what, where, when, why and how. The question of what is not even remotely answered by this Pentagon video, nor any Pentagon video.

Further on the trivium question of when, the video shows the date Sept. 12, 2001, not Sept. 11. The time is also wrong: 17:37 instead of 09:37. To cover for this glitch in their matrix, the operatives explain in the interview above that this was when “they made the video.” What possible rationale is used to time stamp evidence with the date it was “made.” This is ludicrous on its face. Once again, the NLP trick is employed as the word “plane” is inserted on lower right on the first photo.

[Video title: “2017: 9/11 Pentagon Video FINALLY Reveals Truth About Attack That Changes EVERYTHING!”]

Simulator recreation demonstrates impossibility of a Pentagon aircraft attack. Yet more cartoon physics. [Video title: “Simulator Recreation Demonstrates Pentagon Attack Impossibility”]

You Never Know: I just had a friend of a friend — who I would describe as an unresponsive pajama person — reveal to me how she just became a 9/11 truther. She watched the movie “Flight 93” (Shanksville) and found the narrative and story line so ludicrous that it triggered serious doubts and actually prompted her to finally look into it.

She emailed me after viewing the movie to ask for research material. I sent some posts, including this one and “No Evidence of Debris at Shanksville Either,” and I told her that she should commit the time to watch “9/11 the New Pearl Harbor.” At that stage, I just leave people to their own devices. I thought little more of it until recently when I talked to her, and must say she did her homework. [Video title: “The New Pearl Harbor” “9/11: What really happened?”]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>