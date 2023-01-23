The ‘Boeing 757’ That Magically Vaporized in Shanksville on 9/11

The mystery of Boeing 757 Flight 93 at Shanksville on 9/11 reminds me of my socks: They just keep disappearing. There must be a wormhole near my laundry basket that sucks socks into The Great Void. I’ve never been able to solve it.

But not everything disappeared at Shanksville. What was found? Clean and unscathed red bandanna believed to belong to “hijacker.”

And, of course, “hijacker” “Saeed Al Ghamdi’s” Saudi Arabia passport was located.

Passport photo from flight 93:

But as for the “Boeing 757 aircraft” in Shanksville; no signs of it. Of course, for somebody like “Bin Laden,” who could totally obliterate three sturdy tower blocks with two planes, and then manage to wipe out the accounts department in the world’s best-protected military headquarters with another, making a fourth huge aircraft completely vanish into a small hole in the ground should barely have presented a challenge. /sarc

What’s amazing about Shanksville is that USGS aerial images show a hole and trench there before the crash. Here is one taken in 1994. Whodathunk?

Here are more witnesses at Shanksville that got out of the bag. Coroner describes Flight 93 crash site- a hole of nothing.

Mayor is on the scene, sees no aircraft, no body parts.

First responder firefighter:

Pittsburgh field office FBI agent, who arrived on the Flight 93 crash scene. There were no signs of an aircraft or people, just hijacker passports and their paper notes.

This eyewitness describes something that was anything but a commerical aircraft. Yes, something did hit. A missile.

The following video is the recording of CeeCee Lyles calling her husband while allegedly aboard Flight 93 that crashed at Shanksville, Penn., on 9/11. She speaks in a canned-sounding voice, as if reading from a script. Listen closely to second 0:35 as she whispers, “It’s a frame.” RIP.

The next video is an interview with the husband of CeeCee Lyles. The last section is of interest, as he says he checked the number of the call and could see it was from her cell phone. He then correctly observed that a cell phone call from an airliner flying at high altitudes in 2001 is not possible.

The next video clip provides some background on cell-phone technology of aircraft flying at higher altitudes in the early 2000s, as well as “debunkers” from Popular Mechanics magazine. When I finally became curious and more inquisitive about 9/11, I watched these wizards in an absurd 2009 pseudo-History Channel (owned by Hearst/Disney) documentary and was fooled into thinking “nothing to see here, move along.” I hold special disdain for these criminals, as I went back to sleep for four more years afterward. It wasn’t until 2013 that I fully woke up to the truth about 9/11.

Furthermore, readers need to be aware that the “senior researcher” for Popular Mechanics in their highly publicized debunker articles and documentary was one Benjamin Chertoff. Incredibly, this “researcher” is the cousin of Department of Homeland Security kingpin and Israel First stooge Michael Chertoff. Hearst’s top management is almost exclusively Jewish.