WEF Wants To Slaughter Millions of Pet Cats and Dogs To Fight Climate Change

News Punch | Dec. 9, 2022

The World Economic Forum is now calling for millions of cats and dogs worldwide to be slaughtered in an effort to reduce the “carbon pawprint” they produce as a result of eating meat.

The WEF, which has ordered mainstream media outlets to begin pushing the narrative, wants to introduce an international policy that would require the majority of pet owners to euthanize their animals.

CNN, always at the forefront in pushing the globalist agenda, has begun urging its viewers to starve their pets to death in an effort to combat climate change.

CNN published an article on their website recently entitled, “Our pets are part of the climate problem. These tips can help you minimize their carbon pawprints“. In the article, the liberal sadists at CNN argue that the meat-heavy diet of many household pets is causing planet-warming gases to be released into the atmosphere.

